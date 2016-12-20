menu

Houston-Area Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve, Hanukkah & Christmas Day 2016

Ring in 2017 in Style: Where to Dine in Houston This New Year's Eve


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston-Area Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve, Hanukkah & Christmas Day 2016

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
Houston-Area Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve, Hanukkah & Christmas Day 2016EXPAND
Photo by stevepb
A A

Whether you forgot an ingredient for your famous gingerbread cookies or sweet potato latkes, can't fit in the pre-holiday shopping, or simply enjoy living on the edge, here's a list of the grocery/convenience stores that will be open in this holiday:

Open on both Christmas Eve/Hanukkah and Christmas Day

  • CVS: Open normal hours (check individual locations for pharmacy hours)
  • H-Mart: Both the Blalock and Bellaire locations will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Randalls: Holiday hours are open to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve/Hanukkah; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.
  • Walgreens: Locations open normal hours.

Open on Christmas Eve only

  • Central Market: Christmas Eve 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Holiday Hotline: 713-386-1785 (though December 22)
  • Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Fiesta: All locations will be open until 9 p.m.; Check individual locations for opening times, as they vary.
  • H-E-B: All stores open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Kroger: All stores open at normal time and close at 9 p.m. ClickList Pick-Up will be available with the last pick-up window from 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Phoenicia Specialty Foods (Downtown): Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Phoenicia Specialty Foods (Westheimer): Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Target: All stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
  • Trader Joe’s: Stores will close at 6 p.m.
  • Walmart: Stores will close at 8 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Locations will be open varying hours. Bellaire, Champions, Kirby, Montrose, Post Oak, Sugar Land, Voss and The Woodlands will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Westchase will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. InstaCart delivery available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.


Don’t want to leave the house? Check out grocery delivery services such as Burpy, InstaCart, and Shipt.

Brooke Viggiano

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >