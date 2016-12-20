Houston-Area Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve, Hanukkah & Christmas Day 2016

Whether you forgot an ingredient for your famous gingerbread cookies or sweet potato latkes, can't fit in the pre-holiday shopping, or simply enjoy living on the edge, here's a list of the grocery/convenience stores that will be open in this holiday:

Open on both Christmas Eve/Hanukkah and Christmas Day



CVS: Open normal hours (check individual locations for pharmacy hours)



Holiday hours are open to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve/Hanukkah; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. Walgreens: Locations open normal hours.

Open on Christmas Eve only



Central Market: Christmas Eve 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Holiday Hotline: 713-386-1785 (though December 22)

Stores will close at 8 p.m. Whole Foods: Locations will be open varying hours. Bellaire, Champions, Kirby, Montrose, Post Oak, Sugar Land, Voss and The Woodlands will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Westchase will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. InstaCart delivery available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Don’t want to leave the house? Check out grocery delivery services such as Burpy, InstaCart, and Shipt.

