Houston-Area Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve, Hanukkah & Christmas Day 2016
Whether you forgot an ingredient for your famous gingerbread cookies or sweet potato latkes, can't fit in the pre-holiday shopping, or simply enjoy living on the edge, here's a list of the grocery/convenience stores that will be open in this holiday:
Open on both Christmas Eve/Hanukkah and Christmas Day
-
CVS: Open normal hours (check individual locations for pharmacy hours)
-
H-Mart: Both the Blalock and Bellaire locations will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
-
Randalls: Holiday hours are open to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve/Hanukkah; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.
- Walgreens: Locations open normal hours.
Open on Christmas Eve only
- Central Market: Christmas Eve 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Holiday Hotline: 713-386-1785 (though December 22)
-
Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Fiesta: All locations will be open until 9 p.m.; Check individual locations for opening times, as they vary.
-
H-E-B: All stores open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Kroger: All stores open at normal time and close at 9 p.m. ClickList Pick-Up will be available with the last pick-up window from 5 to 6 p.m.
-
Phoenicia Specialty Foods (Downtown): Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
Phoenicia Specialty Foods (Westheimer): Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
Sam’s Club: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-
Target: All stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
-
Trader Joe’s: Stores will close at 6 p.m.
-
Walmart: Stores will close at 8 p.m.
-
Whole Foods: Locations will be open varying hours. Bellaire, Champions, Kirby, Montrose, Post Oak, Sugar Land, Voss and The Woodlands will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Westchase will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. InstaCart delivery available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Don’t want to leave the house? Check out grocery delivery services such as Burpy, InstaCart, and Shipt.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Houston dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!