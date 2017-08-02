Midnight Slice: A Cozy Hidden Gem Serving Pizza in Seabrook

EXPAND It's easy to see why The Captain, loaded with pepperoni, basil, and Roma tomatoes, is a local favorite. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Many of us remember the nostalgia of the old-school family-style pizza joints with red and white checkered tablecloths and root beer served in plastic pitchers. While it’s fun to reminisce, pizza times are changing, and the little town of Seabrook has a dine-in pizza spot with a whole new vibe, sure to create new memories with your friends and family.

EXPAND Built in 1905, this little spot has a lot of history. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Built in 1905, Midnight Slice is located in the building that was once home to Seabrook’s first post office. In 1961, when Hurricane Carla hit the area, the post office relocated down the street and the building became several different businesses, from a convenience store to a daycare. Today, this quaint cottage-like building has only a few tables inside, with quirky chandeliers and classic album covers pinned to the wooden ceiling. Like its name suggests, Midnight Slice is open until midnight every night and 3 a.m. on weekends. Delivery is also available during these hours.

EXPAND Classic album covers decorate the ceiling of this groovy pizzeria. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

This little pizzeria has a large outdoor eating area shaded by historic grand oak trees. The shade from the trees paired with a nice breeze almost makes you forget it’s summertime in Texas. Colorful, old mismatched tables and chairs decorate the yard overlooking one of the main roads in Seabrook. The vibe here reminds you of hanging out in your buddy’s backyard, shooting the breeze over great grub.

This fall, Midnight Slice will be adding an outside bar to the area and will begin selling beer and wine. Live music will also be an addition in the fall. But for now, the restaurant is BYOB, so it isn’t uncommon to see a couple at the corner table with a bottle of wine or the occasional ice chest full of beer next to a group of friends enjoying a pizza.

EXPAND Relax in the shade under historic oak trees. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Owner Sibbian Roe purposely chose the date April 20, or 4/20, to open Midnight Slice in 2012. Recent trips to New York City and New Jersey helped her determine that her style of pizza was all New Jersey. Roe admits there are only minor differences between the two types of pizzas, mostly involving the practice of reheating. The dough at Midnight Slice is made daily, in-house. Real, whole milk mozzarella is used and all menu items are scratch-made, from the ground sirloin topping to the spicy spinach artichoke dip. The pizzas are made in a stone oven and have some of the most creative names and topping combinations.

EXPAND This large rectangular pizza is considered a slice! Photo by Jennifer Fuller

The Whedda Loca pizza is topped with grilled chicken, spicy chipotle Alfredo sauce, spinach, garlic, fresh tomatoes and red onions. The Jimmy Neutron pizza described as “out of this world” is topped with Italian sausage, red pepper, olive oil, garlic butter, black olives, and a balsamic vinaigrette. Other pizzas are the Bar-B-Que or Bust, Jamaican Me Crazy, and The Captain, described on the menu as “full flavor with a skinny waist” and topped with pepperoni, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and feta cheese. Roe says this one is a local favorite. Pizza can also be purchased by the slice for $5, no matter the number of toppings. This gigantic so-called slice will remind you of the rectangular pizza in grade school, only three times the size and ten times the flavor.

EXPAND Spicy, creamy spinach and artichoke dip is made fresh daily. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

If you’d like to try one of the homemade appetizers, choose from stuffed mushrooms, pizza rolls stuffed with your choice of pepperoni or sausage, or the warm, spicy spinach artichoke dip served with golden, soft, buttery breadsticks. The Stromb-Oh Lay! appetizer is taco-seasoned ground sirloin, refried beans, enchilada sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, fresh lettuce and tomato, and drizzled with taco sauce and sour cream, all packaged up in fresh dough and baked like a Stromboli.

EXPAND Enjoy this fresh Greek salad on a hot day. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Grab a signature salad if you’re skimping on the dairy this go-round. The Greek Salad is a bowl of fresh cold lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, black olives and feta cheese, served with a red wine vinegar lemon dressing. Also available is the Out To Dry Salad with roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomatoes, red onions, spinach, and feta cheese. If you’ve got a sweet tooth and enough room left in your belly, try the Dirty Girl. This $4 dessert is a layer of chocolate chip cookies, followed by a layer of Oreos, and then topped with a layer of brownies. This sugary treat is sure to satisfy any cravings you might still have at the end of your visit.

Beverages include Mexican Coke, Jarritos sodas, tea, and bottled water for only $1.

Midnight Slice,1605 2nd Street, Seabrook

281-291-7498

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

