Houston's Bay Area Restaurants Stepped Up During Harvey Crisis

Methodist St. John Hospital staff give thanks to everyone who helped. Photo courtesy of Houston Methodist St. John Hospital

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Corpus Christi and traveled to Houston as a tropical storm. The record-breaking torrential downpours flooded an overwhelming number of homes, roads, and businesses, displacing tens of thousands of people.

Many locals stepped up immediately to see how they could help their community. Many of these businesses are continuing relief efforts all across the bay area and beyond. They have made our community proud. Here's how.

Grazia Italian Kitchen provided hot meals to the coast guard unit at Ellington Field. Photo courtesy of Andrew Howell

Grazia Italian Kitchen prepared meals and served first responders, evacuees, and meals to our Coast Guard. Well over 1,500 meals were served within the first few days of this disaster.

Estaban’s Mexican Restaurant in League City opened up to feed first responders and was allowing guests to dine at no charge, providing hot meals to anyone who came in.

Bakkhus Taverna prepared salad and pasta to the Kemah Fire Department, the Dixie Farm Road fire station and UTMB Victory Lakes.

Dickinson BBQ and The Plank Bar at Marais both flooded. Photo courtesy of Keith Lilley

Marais and Dickinson BBQ owner Keith Lilley and neighbor Phillip Spatz took a 14’ Sunfish and went house to house in Dickinson pulling people from their homes. That evening, Dickinson Police Chief Robbie Morales requested food for almost 200 first responders. Chef Frank Pannitti, Tom and Carole Barnett Proudy, Keith and Holly Lilley waded into Marais and prepared food for first responders. Marais is currently operating as a dual restaurant, so enjoy Marais and Dickinson BBQ all under one roof.

Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen donated two days of profits to employees dealing with the aftermath of Harvey.

Scallywag Suds N Grub provided free meals for first responders.

Employees and 75 volunteers at Red Oak Cafe prepared every last bit of food for donations for those in need. Photo courtesy of Kim Oravetz

Red Oak Café had a sandwich assembly line going with staff and 75 volunteers until they ran out of food. First responders and evacuees were served.

Robinette & Co. Caterers provided hot meals and cookies for the Cajun Navy.

Modern Nostalgia Bakery owner prepared fresh bread out of her home to deliver to local flood victims.

Jackie’s Brickhouse allowed Bryan Bobb to prepare meals on the property in his competition smoker. Bobb prepared briskets, chicken and sausage for first responders and anyone who needed a hot meal.

Pizza King provided pizzas for the evacuees at Clear Creek High School and opened up the store early on to prepare meals for local residents looking to donate food.

Over 1200 pizzas were donated and delivered courtesy of Pizza Fire in League City. Photo courtesy of Manish Maheshwari

Pizza Fire in League City donated more than 2000 pizzas to shelters, first responders, and hospitals and continues to do so. Owner Manish Maheshwari also provided pizzas, birthday cake, and balloons for a birthday party he coordinated at his restaurant for a family whose young children had spent their very recent birthdays cleaning debris out of their flooded home.

NASA Liquor offered all first responders free booze, up to $50.

Roger’s Malt Shop opened during the flooding and provided shelter and meals to anyone who was in need.

EXPAND Midnite Slice provided hundreds of pizzas to local hospitals and others. Photo courtesy of Midnite Slice

Midnite Slice worked with a skeleton crew and made pizzas for hospital staff at Clear Lake Hospital.

Angelo’s Pizza and Pasta provided hot meals to any first responders. They also delivered hot meals to the staff at Bay Area Regional Hospital.

Hubcap Grill Kemah provided burgers for Kemah and Seabrook first responders. Staff also hand-delivered purchased chicken sandwiches and pizzas to those cleaning homes in local flooded areas.

EXPAND Owner Mario Iljazi gets ready to package up meals for first responders and locals needing a good meal. Photo courtesy of Mario Iljazi

Roma Pizza provided free meals for first responders and customers in need. Owner Mario Iljazi also prepared pizzas, pasta, salad, and garlic bread for a free lunch event hosted by Delta Life Fitness Bay Area.

Pounders Food Truck prepared food for days for local shelters, volunteers and first responders.

Ring of Fire Food Truck prepared food for local volunteers.

Red River BBQ in League City prepared meals for first responders and local shelters.

Rose’s Seafood prepared 150 meals and delivered them to a local shelter.

Killen's Restaurants provided thousands of meals to first responders and anyone needing a hot meal. They have also created a GoFundMe account.

EXPAND Webster Police Department take a photo with Avendida Brazil. Photo courtesy of Amy Racz

Avenida Brazil provided dinner for the Webster Police Department.

Mario's Flying Pizza fed first responders.

Mediterraneo Market and Cafe provided hot meals to Methodist St. John Hospital workers.

East Star Chinese Buffet allowed people to eat free on September 2.

Martinez Mexican Restaurant in Alvin loaded up trucks of food for local Manvel shelter.

Mr. Sombrero's delivers food to the Coast Guard at Ellington Field. Photo courtesy of Shelby Nazzario

Mr. Sombrero’s opened up and served first responders and anyone needing a hot meal. This restaurant also provided free meals for anyone who came by and needed them.

Kat's BBQ in Santa Fe provided meals for families affected by the storm.

Sam's Boat prepared and packaged meals for first responders and those who needed food.

T-Bone Tom's provided 500 meals for evacuees at Bay Harbour Methodist Church.

Texas Roadhouse offered free meals to the community and took 200 meals to a local shelter and 70 meals to the League City Police Dept.

Grand Prize BBQ provided meals for plant workers unable to leave.

Sandwiches delivered to hospitals courtesy of Chick-Fil-A. Photo courtesy of Houston Methodist St. John Hospital

Chick-Fil-A provided hot sandwiches to hospital staff.

Los Azteca's Bar and Grill in Texas City provided meals for plant workers unable to leave during the flooding.

Floyd's Cajun Seafood visited Friendship Haven nursing facility and prepared hot meals for those residents and staff.

Hugh and Jeff's Car Wash has been providing people with free ice.

Malay Malay provided ice and hot meals to Victory Lakes Intermediate shelter.

Buc-ee's grilled hot dogs and burgers to feed first responders.

Bullritos donated burritos to the Coast Guard.

Brewingz donated cases of chicken to the Red Cross and provided free meals for first responders and will continue to do so for the month of September.

Whiskey Cake Baybrook prepared food for first responders and the Wedgewood shelter. They are also paying employees for days missed as a result of Harvey.

Buffalo Wild Wings provides food for military personnel at Ellington Field. Photo courtesy of Shelby Nazzario

Buffalo Wild Wings provided food to shelters and first responders.

Domino's Pizza donated pizzas to local area shelters and also drove around delivering pizzas to families in need.

Maggiano's delivers food to Webster PD. Photo courtesy of City of Webster

Maggiano's provided hot meals for the Webster Police Department.

Logan's Roadhouse provided hot meals for first responders.

Carrabba's in Webster provided meals for first responders.

EXPAND Pizzas and hot food from BJ's being delivered to those in need. Photo courtesy of Mandy Hooper

BJ’s Brewery donated pizza, pasta, and salads to first responders, including Coast Guard with minimal employees. First responders were also invited to the restaurant for free food and drinks.

Marco’s Pizza fed 250 rescue volunteers.

Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana provided hot food and cold drinks to the Heritage Park Fire Department.

Russo's Pizza provided pizzas and large pans of pasta and garlic bread for hospital workers at Methodist St. John.

Panera Bread provided meals for local shelters.

Workers at Chuck E Cheese's prepare to deliver free pizzas. Photo Courtesy of Rachael Browning

Chuck E Cheese's donated pizzas to local shelters and first responders.

Which Wich provided sandwiches for local shelters and first responders.

Cracker Barrel donated food to Clear Brook High School shelter.

Olive Garden in Alvin provided free meals for those in the area.

Shipley's provided doughnuts for evacuees at Hometown Heroes.

Antone's provided 3,000 sandwiches for the Houston Methodist system.

Rudy's BBQ provided 50 meals for hospital workers.

Twin Peaks makes several donations to local police departments and nursing facilities. Photo courtesy of City of Webster

Twin Peaks provided hot meals for the Webster Police Department. Twin Peaks also provided 80 hamburgers for residents and staff at Friendship Haven nursing facility.

Papa John's provided pizzas for first responders.

If there is a restaurant that should be added to this list or if there is a correction, please email the author.