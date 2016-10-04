Lisa Carnley Benoit Brings Her Cajun Charm to Spring

Lisa Carnley Benoit is the owner/operator of The Cajun Stop in both East Downtown and Spring. Photo by Cuc Lam

Eleven years after Hurricane Katrina brought Lisa Carnley Benoit to Houston, she just celebrated the ribbon-cutting of her second location of The Cajun Stop in Spring. She sat down with the Houston Press to chat about "keeping all of her balls in the air."

This little Vietnamese-American woman has become a beloved fixture in the Houston culinary scene. Born in Jasper, Alabama and raised all over the gulf coast from Biloxi, Mississippi to Houma, Louisiana, Benoit has overcome many personal and professional challenges to build a life for her and her son, Dylan. Reared mostly by her grandparents and her step-father, Benoit recounts the moments that have built her character and empowered her with the motivation to turn dreams into realized goals. After fleeing to Orlando in the midst of the giant storm that washed away all of her belongings and destroyed her home, Benoit headed west to Houston. “There were times when I had to sleep in my car because I just didn’t have a home to go to,” she shared solemnly.

Her first restaurant venture at 2130 Jefferson in East Houston was a successful one; however, the personal cost of doing business with family was great. After a period of internal disagreements, she parted ways with her partners. Any mention of the former name of the restaurant still conjures up emotions that she would rather not talk about. More legal battles ensued and the “name game” continued to play out on social media. Katharine Shilcutt then of the Houston Press talked to Benoit about her grand re-opening back in December of 2012, when her last name was Carnley and the restaurant was still looking for its new identity (Lisa Carnley married Steven Benoit in December 2015). The Cajun Stop officially opened its doors under its current name on December 12, 2012.

EXPAND Lisa and her son Dylan wanted to thank the firefighters at a local station with a goodie bag full of coupons, a thank you card and cookies. These brave heroes were among the first responders to a 5-alarm fire in the Montrose area. Photo courtesy of The Cajun Stop

Over the past few years, The Cajun Stop continued to strengthen its fan-base, not only because the food is authentic and good, but the woman behind the food puts heart into everything that comes out of her kitchen. From organizing ball, toy and blanket drives for handicapped and CPS children to delivering hot meals to victims of this past April’s historical flooding or dropping off thank you notes, flowers and goodies for first responder fire fighters all around the city, Benoit practices the gift of giving back as an example for her son, her staff and her customers. Benoit’s "got a way of making people want to help," says foodblogger Hank Lewis in his Hank on Food blog. He adds, “Lisa knows what it's like to lose it all and have to rely on the kindness of strangers to help out, and so as she has succeeded here in Houston, she has given back many times over.”

The fried shrimp po-boy with sweet potato fries drizzled with honey is a Cajun Stop favorite. Photo courtesy of The Cajun Stop

Loyal customers still drive hundreds of miles, from as far away as New Orleans to have the Surf N’ Turf Po-boy on that perfectly crispy, soft French bread with mounds of gravy-soaked roast beef and golden-fried shrimp. “Lisa has that New Orleans-type of charm where everyone is a darlin' or sweetie and everyone wants to be her friend,” say Grant and Amber Darnell, who are long-time customers who have become some of her dearest friends.

When Benoit had the opportunity to add a second store in her neck-of-the-woods, she worked feverishly to get it off the ground. This past June, she took over the Tamale Pot, on 24230 Kuykendahl, suite 250, in Spring. In the transition between the Tamale Pot and The Cajun Stop, Benoit tried her hand at making tamales, quesadillas and tacos, even incorporating her Cajun flair into some of the restaurant’s recipes. Customers love her Mexican-Cajun fusion crawfish tamales and tacos.

New signage for the location in Spring went up on September 12. Photo courtesy of The Cajun Stop

Benoit likes to refer to this location as “CS2,” (Cajun Stop 2). She says that CS2 "has been going through growing pains of its own." The official opening had been pushed back over and over again due to "permitting and inspection delays." The new sign finally went up on September 12. Now it’s back to business as usual. Benoit compares her daily life to "juggling pineapples, oranges, apples and bananas.” She's a full-time mom and wife, business owner and part-time commercial realtor and at any given moment, she’s supporting a new cause, cooking up a new recipe or dreaming up a new goal to achieve.

The Cajun Stop - Spring, 24230 Kuykendahl, suite 250

Closed on Monday, Open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

The Cajun Stop - East Downtown, 2130 Jefferson

Open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

