Nine Steak Nights Not to Miss in Houston

Hay Merchant features 44 Farms Angus sirloin and the seasonal veggies are delicious. Photo courtesy of Hay Merchant

The weather is always right for a steak night in Houston. We are a city full of meat-lovers who worship the grill and all of its glorious offerings. On any given night, bars and restaurants around town reel diners in with promises of fat, juicy steaks and sides. Most places stick with the traditional baked potato and salad, but a few actually go beyond and feature items like crawfish mac and cheese, creamed corn or grilled asparagus. We've scoured the city and packed on the pounds to put together a list of the best joints to satisfy that steak craving.

Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer

Tuesdays, $15, 8-ounce 44 Farms Angus sirloin

presented with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

starts at 5 p.m., steaks usually last until 9 pm or until they sell-out

There's a reason Hay Merchant was voted Best Steak Night in 2016 by the Houston Press . A representative of the popular Montrose hangout said the beef they use, from 44 Farms sets them apart from other neighborhood steak nights. They've been hosting a steak night for close to four years now. Special house-made sauces like demi glace, chimichurri, red wine shallot butter and herbs are available. Diners can enjoy happy hour prices from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., but come early on Tuesday nights, the steaks always sell out.

Under the Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet

Mondays, $17, 16-ounce Certified Angus Choice ribeye or New York strip

presented authentic Argentinian chimichurri, garlic mashed potatoes and house sesame raspberry vinaigrette tossed salad

Under the Volcano is one of the longest running steak nights in town, according to HoustonSteakNight. Each steak requires the purchase of a beverage, which includes non-alcoholic drinks. Robb Walsh, then of the Houston Press, praised the steak night in an article back in 2008; looks like they are still doing things right. The low-key, laid-back Rice Village bar offers a delicious Tex-Mex food menu and a list of specialty cocktails. The playlist on the jukebox is pretty rockin' too! Happy hour features $5 off all bottles of wine from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Glitter's steak night is every Wednesday; come for steak, stay for a song! Photo courtesy of Glitter Karaoke

Glitter Karaoke, 2621 Milam

Wednesdays, $15, 14-ounce Choice ribeye

presented with side salad, Hawaiian roll and a rotating side dish

The popular Midtown karaoke joint is known in the food scene for hosting Thursday night pop-up dinners with chefs in Houston. Glitter has a loyal following and steak night always sells out fast. Past side dishes include: bacon crawfish mac and cheese, Aunt Nancy's rice and wasabi garlic mashed potatoes. Whoever Aunt Nancy is, her rice is "da bomb."

Front Porch, 217 Gray

Tuesdays and Thursdays, $15, 16-ounce hand-cut ribeye over coals

presented with choice of baked potato, french fries or salad

They call it Steak-N-Bock night and usually steaks are sold out by 9 p.m. The Midtown bar's outdoor deck patio is packed with hungry steak-loving trivia players on Tuesday nights. On Texas Tuesdays, there is a $1 off all Texas beers and liquors and on Thursdays, the drink specials include $3 domestic bottles and $15 domestic buckets.



Crooked Road Catering Co. grills up yummy steaks at Lincoln bar; the filets are sous-vide. Photo courtesy of Lincoln Bar

Lincoln Bar, 5110 Washington

Wednesdays, $16, 12-14-ounce ribeye or $18, 8-ounce filet

presented with either horseradish garlic aoli or port wine mushroom demi-glace and two sides that vary weekly.

Rick Dixon and his crew at Crooked Road Catering Co. host the steak nights at Lincoln Bar, which have been a staple since early 2015, when the bar opened. This was the only sous-vide filet we came across in our search for great Houston steak nights. Past side selections include: loaded mashed potatoes, broccoli and cheddar rice, smothered green beans, grilled asparagus and Southern creamed corn. The regular food menu is prepared by Flip 'n Patties, a Filipino food truck available every night. Owner, Roveen Abante said that "the party usually starts around 10 p.m. with top Houston DJs." They sell upwards of 150 to 200 steaks each Wednesday.

The Hideaway on Dunvale, 3122 Dunvale

Tuesdays, $12, 16-ounce ribeye

presented with loaded baked potato and side salad, starts at 5 p.m.

Steak night starts at 5 p.m. and continue until they are sold-out, which happens every Tuesday night. The steaks are large and the flavor is even larger! The Hideaway also features live Blues Music with Rick Lee and the Night Owls every Tuesday; the music starts at 9:30 p.m. So eat early and stay for some tunes.

MKT Bar has steak every Tuesday and Thursday and the chimichurri sauce is incredible. Photo courtesy on MKT Bar

MKT Bar, 1001 Austin Street

Tuesdays and Thursdays, $12.99 Chef’s choice steak

presented with house-made chimichurri, MKT salad, and a choice of twice-baked potato or Za’atar fries

Steaks are served between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. The cut varies from week to week. The downtown bar is tucked inside the Phoenicia grocery store and has a great happy hour, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring $5 house wines, $4 local draft beers and $5 appetizers.

The Harp, 1625 Richmond

Mondays and Thursdays, $16, 12-ounce ribeye

presented with jalapeno cheddar mashed potatoes or pasta salad

This long-time favorite Houston steak night features Bryan Hawes on the grill. He's the famous "steak guy from the Tavern on West Gray." Hawes is known for his marinated and chargrilled ribeyes. Steaks are available between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Mak's Place, 5200 Louetta

Thursdays, $10.95, 12-ounce ribeye

presented with loaded baked potato and side salad

The steak night special is only available for dine-in customers between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Mak's Place is a favorite neighborhood bar and grill for locals in Spring' they have been hosting a steak night for five years. Drink specials include $3 domestic drafts, $4 imported drafts, $3 Frozen Margaritas and $5 Patron shots. Check out its Cajun Tuesdays with $5 specials for gumbo, jambalaya and boiled shrimp.

Honorable Mention steak nights in Houston:

Around the Corner, 1510 Hutchins

Thursdays, $17, 16-ounce ribeye

with scalloped potatoes & side salad

Capone's Oven & Bar, 2303 Richmond

Wednesdays, $20, 8-ounce ribeye

with loaded baked potato and sauteed mushrooms

D&T Drive-Inn, 1307 Enid

Tuesdays, $18, 10-ounce sirloin or $28, 16 ounce ribeye

with house salad and loaded baked potato

Onion Creek, 3106 White Oak

Mondays, $16, 14-ounce ribeye

with loaded baked potato

Patio on Richmond, 1205 Richmond

Thursdays, $17, wood-fired bone-in New York strip

with potatoes au gratin topped with cheddar, jalapeños and bacon

Red Lion Pub, 2316 South Shepherd

Thursdays, $24, Filet mignon

