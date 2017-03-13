Saint Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Houston: Corned Beef, Green Beer & Blarney

EXPAND Ooh La La Dessert Boutique has you covered in the St. Paddy's Day sweets department. Photo by Dragana Harris

As luck (of the Irish) would have it, Saint Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year. As such, you can expect the shenanigans to be bigger, better and greener than ever. Channel your inner Irishman and join the lineup of local bars and restaurants celebrating St. Paddy via corned beef, whiskey and good old-fashioned fun.

EXPAND Kenny & Ziggy's housemade corned beef gets an Irish spin this St. Paddy's Day. Photo courtesy of Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Saint Patrick's Day Eats & Treats

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer

The cooking school will be hosting an Irish Dinner class, as guests learn to make dishes featuring ingredients from the Emerald Isle. Make and feast on soda bread with Irish butter, “emerald” salad with Irish blue cheese dressing, lamb chops with Guinness pan sauce, colcannon, and bread pudding with Irish whiskey sauce. The class runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and costs $65 per person.

Izakaya, 318 Gray

You may not think of a Japanese taverna at the place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but this Midtown hotspot will be offering a “Luck ‘o the Green” special for lunch and dinner in honor of the occasion. With chilled green tea buckwheat noodles and green onions, fresh wasabi, nori and a chilled udon broth soup, the appropriately colored dish sells for $12.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway

Both locations will be offering a corned beef and cabbage dinner on Saint Patrick’s Day beginning at 6 p.m. The dinner special costs $17.99 and features a big ol’ pile of housemade corned beef, two sides, a salad and a bottle of beer.

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North

Get lucky with St. Paddy’s Day treats like lip-puckering key lime pie, pistachio macarons, cutie pies and a fan-favorite, jumbo Guinness stout cupcakes.

Ousie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe

Ouisie’s Table will be celebrating all things Irish, all Saint Paddy’s Day long. Guests can enjoy a corned beef and cabbage plate, plus a glass of beer from the specials blackboard, for $20. The St. Patrick’s Day Beer & Beef special is good for both lunch and dinner.

Get the perfect pour at one of Houston's awesome Irish bars. Photo by David Dennis

Shindigs & Shenanigans

3rd Floor, Irish Cowboy and Pub Fiction; 3rd Floor/PF: 2303 Smith; IC: 2300 Louisiana

This powerhouse trio will be hosting its annual Midtown’s Biggest Saint Paddy’s Day from Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19. Party goers can expect green beer, over 45,000 square feet of party space, DJs, live music, pub grub and crawfish all weekend long. Tickets are $20 and include access to all three venues on all three days.

Baker St. Pub & Grill; Cypress, 25618 Northwest Freeway; Katy, 23501 Cinco Ranch; Sugar Land, 15970 City Walk; Willowbrook, 17278 Tomball Parkway; The Woodlands, 25 Waterway

All locations will be celebrating with live music, green beer, tons of Guinness and no cover all day.

Boo Coo's Sports Bar & Lounge, 1664 FM 1960 West

Doors open up at 6 p.m. and the no-cover party goes until 2 a.m. Happy hour runs until 10 p.m., with specials including $5 green punch, $15 domestic buckets, $20 import buckets and half-priced drinks.

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale

Get ready for #WhiskeyBeerTacos, St. Patrick's Day edition. The Eight Row Flint team will be bringing in a keg of Guinness and pouring Jameson flights (regular, black & cask) starting at 2 p.m.

The Ginger Man, 5607 Morningside

Hit this cozy Rice Village beer bar for its annual Saint Patrick’s Day celebration, featuring flowing beer and live music.

The Goose's Acre, 21 Waterway

Doors open at 8 a.m., with the St. Patty’s festivities running all night long. Guests can expect flowing green beer, bagbpipes, Irish dancers, live bands, a $14.95 breakfast buffet through 10:30 a.m. and a full menu of pub grub (including house corned beef, shepherd’s pie and Irish nachos). There will be a $5 cover charge beginning at 2 p.m.

The Gorgeous Gael, 5555 Morningside

Hit the 10,000-square-foot patio and enjoy an Irish breakfast (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.), barbecue, live bands, DJs and food trucks.

Griff's, 3416 Roseland

The Irish dive’s annual St. Patrick’s Day party features music, beer and friends, all day and night. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Henderson Heights, 908 Henderson

This no-cover party runs from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with $6.50 Irish car bombs, free Jameson tees and food and drink specials all night long.

Irish Pub Kenneally’s, 2111 South Shepherd

The pub’s 34th annual “Under the Tent” party features live music, step dancers, bag pipers and Irish drinks and pub grub, from Irish stew and Guinness bread at lunch to late-afternoon bar pies. The party kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Advance admission tickets for $8 are available for purchase through Wednesday, March 15.

Johnny McElroy's Irish Pub & Patio, 1223 Waugh

The Irish pub’s all day St. Patrick’s Day shindig is free to attend. Doors open at noon.

Little Woodrow’s, multiple locations

Enjoy day-long Irish fun, with specials including green beer, Irish nachos and DJ sets at the Midtown location starting at noon; $7 Guinness Stout, $6 Jameson and $5 green beer at the Shepherd location starting at 11 a.m.; and crawfish and green beer on White Oak beginning at 2 p.m.

Luke’s Icehouse, 903 Durham

Saint Paddy’s Day specials include all day long $6 Guinness and $4 mini Irish car bombs; $2 domestic bottles and $4 calls from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and a Super Power Hour with $1.50 drafts and wells from 6 to 7 p.m. Can't make it during the day? Don't worry, because the happiest of hours starts again from 10 p.m. to close.

Market Square Park, 301 Milam

Celebrate all things Irish in the Historic Market Square beginning at 6 p.m., with beer specials and live music by Murder the Stout.

McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk

As part of its annual festival, the entire property will be covered under a big-top tent as traditional and contemporary Celtic music and dance plays inside and outside the Duck throughout the day. There will be seating in both areas on a first come, first served basis. Guests can also enjoy fish and chips, beef Guinness, shepherd's pie and corned beef and cabbage all day. Tickets are $20 in advance ($22 at the door) for general admission, beginning at 11 a.m.

Mo's Irish Pub, 138 Vintage Park

Celebrate with live music, Irish dancers and food/drink specials on Friday and Saturday. Live music starts at noon on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

No Label Brewing Co., 5351 1st (Katy)

At 6 p.m., the brewery will be tapping its Irish Red and Irish Stout. The shindig will also feature games from party planner Paper Roses (beginning at 8 p.m.) and St. Paddy’s Day eats from A & B Wingmasters.

Pheonix on Westheimer, 1915 Westheimer

On Friday and Saturday, enjoy inflatable games, crawfish by Crawfish n Beignets (beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday) and plenty of other St. Paddy’s Day shenanigans.

Pimlico Irish Pub, 810 Waugh

This Irish-owned and -operated bar, which just so happens to pour one of the best pints of Guinness in town, is celebrating the day with a full-out party. Head there for live music from SoulShine, giveaways and prizes all day, barbecue, and lots of beer (including the green kind).

The Square at Memorial City

The family-friendly fun includes live rock and roll music by The Fuse Houston, green beer and cocktails for purchase, and giant games on the green.

Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins

The Woodlands Shamrock Shindig offers green beer, live bands, food trucks and beer pong, starting at 11 a.m. Grab lunch before noon at one of the food trucks and get a free drink voucher. Tickets are $10 online or at the door.

Watson’s House of Ales, 14656 Grisby

The St. Patrick’s Day party starts at noon and features green beer, live music, bagpipes, Guinness with Lucky Charms and absolutely no cover.

