Starbucks is Handing Out $20 Gift Cards Monday Night in Houston

Giving out gift cards across the land. And now they're coming to Houston.

Starbucks has marshaled up some "Give Good" squads in keeping with the holiday season and on Monday, December 18, they'll be hanging out at the Discovery Green ice skating rink ready to hand you a $20 gift card.

The coffee (and more!) company is doing this across the country, dispensing a total of 50,000 cards which comes to $1 million in value.

The giveaway starts at 5 p.m. at the rink and as long as you can get there without having to pay any nearby parking garage fees of $15-$20, this is a pretty good deal. The promotion stops when the squad members dressed in red and green aprons, run out of their Discovery Green allotment of 1,000 cards, so it's probably a good idea to be there a little early.