 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Giving out gift cards across the land. And now they're coming to Houston.
Giving out gift cards across the land. And now they're coming to Houston.
Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks is Handing Out $20 Gift Cards Monday Night in Houston

Houston Press | December 18, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Starbucks has marshaled up some "Give Good" squads in keeping with the holiday season and on Monday, December 18, they'll be hanging out at the Discovery Green ice skating rink ready to hand you a $20 gift card.

The coffee (and more!) company is doing this across the country, dispensing a total of 50,000 cards which comes to $1 million in value.

The giveaway starts at 5 p.m. at the rink and as long as you can get there without having to pay any nearby parking garage fees of $15-$20, this is a pretty good deal. The promotion stops when the squad members dressed in red and green aprons, run out of their Discovery Green allotment of 1,000 cards, so it's probably a good idea to be there a little early.

Visit the Starbucks Newsroom or Starbucks.com/givegood for more details.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >