The Top 10 Houston Dishes of 2016

EXPAND Caramelized cheese souffle with parmesan foam by Manuel Pucha at La Table. Photo by Mai Pham

Last year was another great year for food in Houston. In between being profiled as one of "America’s Best Food Cities" by Tom Sietsema of The Washington Post and being named “The Next Global Food Mecca” by celebrity chef David Chang in GQ, our city’s chefs competed in numerous food competitions (e.g. the Truffle Chef Competition, “Go Wagyu Beef Throw Down, Cochon 555, The Great Banh Mi Cookoff, Lucky Rice Competition and more), participated in countless pop-up events, embraced Anthony Bourdain for a segment of CNN’s “Parts Unknown,” and basically made it a joy to dine in Bayou City.

Here’s a sampling of some of the outstanding cuisine from this year:

10. Caramelized cheese soufflé at La Table

Soufflé has been all the rage this past year, popping up on menus all over the city. The caramelized cheese souffle at La Table, however, is in a class of its own. So light and airy it appears as if it’s levitating on a cloud of Parmesan foam, chef Manuel Pucha once confided that the preparation process takes close to two hours to complete. If that’s the price of perfection, it’s worth it: The delicate, delectable chef d'œuvre is at once a work of art as it is a melt-in-your-mouth illustration of exemplary French gastronomy.

EXPAND Beets, Hoja Santa, Brown Butter by chef Brandon Silva Photo by John Tran

9. Beets, Hoja Santa, Brown Butter at Thyme & Place Pop-Up Dinner

It’s not every chef that gets an invitation from famed chef René Redzepi to hang out at Noma, but that’s what happened to Brandon Silva when he went to Copenhagen for a month, eating and staging his way through the city at places like Bror and Relæ. It was at his fall Copenhagen-themed Thyme & Place pop-up dinner— which he held in collaboration with chef Ben McPherson and Houston’s newest Master Sommelier David Keck — that he blew me away with a dish made of golden beet ribbons. Simply plated in a small golden mound, the beet had been shaved into noodle-like strands that were dehydrated, then rehydrated in a steamer with pickled beet juice. The technique gave the beet strands this delightfully unexpected dried fruit leatheriness while still managing to retain a slight crunch. Chopped cashews and a creamy hoja santa cheese softened the dish’s bright acidity, while a sauce of beer reduction, whey and brown butter provided the finishing touch, adding a hint of muskiness that tied the entire composition together. Brilliant.

EXPAND Photo by Mai Pham

8. White asparagus velouté at Charivari

It’s easy to forget what a great chef Johan Schuster is, seeing that his restaurant is tucked away in a strip mall on one of the sleepier streets in Midtown. But when you taste his food, there’s no denying that he’s one of Houston’s finest classically trained European chefs. That’s why something as simple as a white asparagus velouté still sticks in my mind as one of the best things I’ve tasted all year. A dish that requires a deft touch, it glided like silk on the tongue, was seasoned impeccably, and kind of just made me swoon. Garnished with edible flowers, shaved white and green asparagus stalks and caviar, I lapped up every last drop like the cat that got the cream.

EXPAND French foie gras taco by Sidney Degaine at Cafe Azur. Photo by Mai Pham

7. French foie gras taco at Café Azur

Yes, the bouillabaisse is excellent at the charming new Café Azur in Montrose and so is the octopus, but the thing that gave me that kind of close-your-eyes-it’s-so-good-moment was when chef Sidney Degaine turned me onto his Texas-meets-French creation of a taco filled with shredded duck confit, chunks of just seared foie gras, sauteed duxelles and apricot chutney.

EXPAND Butter poached Alaskan king crab and summer squash by Lance Gillum of Uchi Houston. Photo by Mai Pham

6. Butter poached lobster and squash at Uchi

With Uchi’s expansion into multiple markets, one of the things it had to learn to do was to adapt itself to each of the local scenes that it was serving. In Houston, that’s what chef Tyson Cole did this year with the introduction of some localized changes to the core menu and the introduction of a new chef de cuisine, Lance Gillum. One of Gillum’s first dishes? An unforgettable Alaskan king crab creation wherein the crab had been poached in crab butter to yield lusciously plump morsels of deliciousness. Crisp bites of perfectly cooked summer squash, and a light dressing of Lindera Farm wildflower vinegar made for beautifully composed dish.