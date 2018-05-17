Upcoming Houston Food Events: Cheer on the Rockets with these Clutch City Specials

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures, 933 Studewood, is getting into the playoff spirit with a Clutch City Burger — made with two beef patties, crispy fried onions, bacon, pickle, and Rocket Sauce (a blend of bbq, mayo and Sriracha) — and H-Town Fries, Texas-style chili con carne over fries with pico de gallo salsa, jalapeños, cheese and sour cream). Guests can wash them down with a Clutch City Cooler ($8; white and coconut rum, pineapple juice, lemon juice, strawberry shrub, angostura bitters), and celebrate the good times with The High Five, a Miller High Life and a shot for $5.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, will offer Happy Hour during all Rockets games, with a menu that includes $5 well drinks, house wine and Texas draft beers, along with $6 bites like Dr Pepper Wings, Pig Pickin’ Tacos, the Lil’ Burg and Bosscat Grilled Cheese with short rib.