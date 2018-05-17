Upcoming Houston Food Events: Cheer on the Rockets with these Clutch City Specials

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
BCK Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures, 933 Studewood, is getting into the playoff spirit with a Clutch City Burger — made with two beef patties, crispy fried onions, bacon, pickle, and Rocket Sauce (a blend of bbq, mayo and Sriracha) — and H-Town Fries, Texas-style chili con carne over fries with pico de gallo salsa, jalapeños, cheese and sour cream). Guests can wash them down with a Clutch City Cooler ($8; white and coconut rum, pineapple juice, lemon juice, strawberry shrub, angostura bitters), and celebrate the good times with The High Five, a Miller High Life and a shot for $5.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, will offer Happy Hour during all Rockets games, with a menu that includes $5 well drinks, house wine and Texas draft beers, along with $6 bites like Dr Pepper Wings, Pig Pickin’ Tacos, the Lil’ Burg and Bosscat Grilled Cheese with short rib.
FM Kitchen and Bar, 1112 Shepherd, offers 29 taps, multiple TVs, a projector screen, 50-cent wings on Monday nights, and $5 8th Wonder Rocket Fuel draft beer during all Rockets games. Watch the action inside on a 100-inch projector screen or outside on FM’s newly-covered patio that features four 70-inch TVs.
Heading to the game? The Original Ninfa's on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, offers free shuttle service to and from all Rockets games. Guests can park or valet at the restaurant, enjoy food and drinks, and hop on the free shuttle to Toyota Center, less than two miles from eatery. The shuttle runs continuously, starting one hour before the game begins and running one hour after the game concludes. A “shuttle voucher” from that day (obtained from server or the manager) is required to ride the shuttle to and from the games.
Peli Peli, 5085 Westheimer, 110 Vintage Park, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has revamped its $6 happy hour menu, offering a combination of old favorites and a handful of brand new ones. Guests can enjoy bites like “Espetacos," small street tacos filled with the same beef filet, chicken or veggies from the eatery’s popular Espetadas; as well as South African frikkadels (meatballs) and fried calamari topped with "pelichurri" sauce. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 2 to 7 p.m.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Lupe Tortilla has recently rolled out a full breakfast menu at its locations throughout Texas. The menu features everything from breakfast tacos and chilaquiles to barbacoa benedict and 12-inch pancakes. Guests can wash down their morning Tex-Mex fix with a Breakfast Rita made with 100-percent agave tequila, Triple Sec, lime, fresh squeezed orange and whipped cream or with a Fuertaccino, made with shaved ice, espresso, milk, chocolate, Sauza Conmemorativo, Cointreau and whipped cream. Breakfast is served Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, will be hosting a no-charge Glenfiddich Tasting on Wednesday, May 23. The complimentary three-course Scotch tasting and seminar with brand ambassador Cheryl Gibbs begins at 7 p.m., with Glenfiddich craft cocktails and happy hour pricing beginning at 6 p.m. Enthusiasts must RSVP at 713-827-3545 to attend (the tasting is free, but there will be a $25 for no shows or last minute cancellations). Cigars are allowed and encouraged. The kitchen will be open during the reception, but closed during the tasting seminar.
Texas de Brazil, 822 Town & Country, is celebrating National Wine Day on Friday, May 25, offering happy hour pricing throughout the day. Sip the restaurant’s private label varietals for $5 per glass. On Monday, May 28, all those with a military ID (veterans and active duty) will receive 50-percent off, and up to six of their additional guests will receive 20-percent off the final bill. Both discounts are valid for eight guests total per table/reservation.
On Sunday, June 3, some of the city’s top chefs will be teaming up for the Chefs for Paws event, a multi-course dinner and benefit, held at Canopy, 3939 Montrose, and raising funds for Rescued Pet Movement. This year’s lineup of chefs includes Claire Smith of Canopy, Kevin Naderi of Roost and Sharon Gofreed of State of Grace, among others. Guests can enjoy a cocktail reception at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets ($150) are limited.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!