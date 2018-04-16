This Week in Houston Food Events: Cease and Desist at Blacksmith

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, April 16

Wear Your PJs to Work Day Special at Lupe Tortilla

To celebrate National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day, Lupe Tortilla will offer one FREE taco per pajama-wearing guest at any participating Lupe Tortilla location from 8 to 11 a.m.

Burger Night at Blacksmith

With The Hay Merchant temporarily closed, the team will be serving up Cease and Desist Burgers and Impossible Burgers at Blacksmith, 1018 Westheimer, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (or until sold out). Get them with housemade chips, charred vegetable salad and two drinks (wine or beer) for $25. No reservations necessary.

Tuesday, April 17

Tax Day Specials

Grimaldi's Pizzeria, 12848 Queensbury, is celebrating a stress-free tax day by offering its 16-inch traditional cheese pies for $10.40 each (while supplies last). At Katz’s, 616 Westheimer, guests can enjoy cocktails for $4.17 a pop; and Le Colononial, 4444 Westheimer, is celebrating by extending its social hour in the lounge, offering discounted cocktails and bites like chicken dumplings from 5 p.m. to close.

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series for the month of April, featuring the front-of-the-house women of Agricole Hospitality and their Louisiana roots. This week’s Tuesday night event will feature glazed pork chops and dirty rice from Revival Market general manager Layne Cruz. Food is served 5 p.m. until sold out, and each plate is $15.

Tasting Series: Rosé at Third Coast

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner (6th floor) is hosting a Rosé Tasting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Award-winning sommelier David Cook will lead the course as guests taste and learn about the versatile wine and enjoy food pairings alongside. Tickets are $55 plus tax and gratuity.

Saint Helena Winery Dinner at Fielding’s local kitchen + bar

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, is hosting a four-course wine dinner featuring Saint Helena Winery at 6:30 p.m. Guests will be able to meet winemaker Lindsey Wallingford and enjoy a pairing menu from chef Edel Gonçalves. The cost is $99 per person plus tax and gratuity. Note: This is a reservation-only event with limited seating.

The Hay Merchant Steak Night at Blacksmith

With The Hay Merchant temporarily closed, the team will be serving up its usual Tuesday Steak Night at Blacksmith, 1018 Westheimer, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (or until sold out). Enjoy a 44 Farms sirloin with two sides and two drinks (beer or wine) for $25. No reservations necessary.

Wednesday, April 18

Papapietro Perry Wine Dinner at The Pass

The Pass, 807 Taft, invites guests for a night with Papapietro Perry. The kitchen will prepare a five-course wine menu to pair alongside five wines from the California winery (P&P has been pouring Papapietro Perry wines since its doors opened in 2012). Cost is $150 per person (plus tax and gratuity), with dinner beginning at 6:30pm. Call 713-628-9020 (option 2) to speak with a host to reserve a table.

Prince Tribute Pescatarian Wine Dinner at Lucille’s

Lucille's, 5512 La Branch, will be paying tribute to Prince with a seven-course Pescatarian Wine Dinner at 7 p.m. (as Prince was vegan, there will be some vegan options as well). Guests can enjoy the courses paired with wines and Prince songs for $77 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by Monday, April 16. Call 713-568-2505.

Thursday, April 19

Rendez-vous in the Italian Riviera at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford Street, will host a “Rendez-vous in the Italian Riviera” hands-on cooking demonstration from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants will experience the beauty of the Italian Riviera as they learn how to make two dishes from the Liguria region: pansotti con salsa di noci (pasta stuffed with cheese and greens, served with walnut pesto) and canestrelli di torriglia (known as the “King of Ligurian cookies”, crumbly flower-shaped cookies topped with powdered sugar). Tickets are $50 for ICCC members and $55 for non-members.

Learn to make the Laguna Madre enchiladas at Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen. Photo courtesy of Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

Saturday, April 21

North of the Border Enchiladas cooking class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares is back in the kitchen at the Eldridge location, 1140 Eldridge, rolling tortillas and teaching a North of the Borger Enchiladas class from from 1 to 4 p.m. The class will have everyone learning how to make favorites like the Lubbock (West Texas-style), Laguna Madre (crab enchiladas) and Donna (beef enchiladas). The cost for the hands-on class is $64 per person, including all materials, the class and a meal. Register online at sylviasenchiladas.com or call 713-334-7295.

Picnic in the Park at Evelyn’s Park

Evelyn's Park, 4400 Bellaire, is celebrating its first anniversary with a Picnic in the Park, featuring picnics, culinary events, a mini farmers market, beer and wine tastings, music, fitness, a treasure hunt, food trucks, kids activities and more. The family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prince Tribute Party at Lucille’s

Guests are invited to a Prince Tribute Party at Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, beginning with a screening of Prince’s Sign 'o' the Times movie at 6 p.m., followed by a live Prince cover band beginning at 7:30 p.m. and a dinner buffet for $35 per person (plus a cash bar). Tickets can be purchased at the door, but guests need to call 713-568-2505 to make the required reservation in advance.

