This Week in Houston Food Events: Get a Taste of the Nation

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, May 21

Food Happy Hour Launch at Conservatory

Houston's first food hall is adding happy hour bites to its boozy happy hour offerings. On Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., beat the heat and head underground for specials like $5 arepas from Gordie’s (located on ground level), $6 pickle and charcuterie boards from Easy Does It, $4 spring rolls from The Pho Spot, and more.

Tuesday, May 22

Outdoor Cooking Series: Burger Throwdown at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series with a Burger Throwdown, featuring Coltivare chefs and line cooks showcasing their burger grilling talents. This week, Victor Bland will be serving up burgers from 5 p.m. until sold out. Burgers will be sold for $15.

Taste of the Nation at Silver Street Studios

Houston’s Taste of the Nation, benefiting No Kid Hungry, will be held at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. The celebrated culinary tasting event will feature over 40 of the region’s top chefs, bartenders and pitmasters, all united to help to end childhood hunger (the event has raised over $2.5 million for the cause since its inception in 1988). This year’s restaurant lineup includes favorites like BCN Taste & Tradition, Mala Sichuan, Riel, Uchi and Nancy’s Hustle, plus the upcoming Indianola. Tickets are $125 for general admission (6:30 p.m.) and $200 for VIP (6 p.m.).

Wednesday, May 23

From Beijing to Shanghai: Five-Course Chinese Pairing Dinner at Lucille’s

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, invites guests to embark on a culinary tour of Beijing and Shanghai at an intimate, five-course dinner paired with Chinese-inspired cocktails and beers. Guests will experience authentic dishes created by executive chef Chris Williams and chef de cuisine Khang Hoang, who recently returned from a ten-day tour of the two cities. Indulge in shrimp, pork and leek soup dumplings with black rice vinegar and Peking Duck served with rice paper “tortillas”, scallions, cucumbers and spiked hoisin sauce. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and the cost is $71.82 person, which includes tax and a 20-percent service fee. Reservations are required and can be purchased online or reserved by calling 713-568-2505.

Glenfiddich Tasting at Radio Milano

Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, will be offering a complimentary three-course Scotch tasting and seminar with brand ambassador Cheryl Gibbs beginning at 7 p.m., with Glenfiddich craft cocktails and happy hour pricing beginning at 6 p.m. Enthusiasts must RSVP at 713-827-3545 to attend (the tasting is free, but there will be a $25 for no shows or last minute cancelations). Cigars are allowed and encouraged. The kitchen will be open during the reception, but closed during the tasting seminar.

Thursday, May 24

National Escargot Day at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is celebrating National Escargot Day with a special menu of snail dishes all day, including traditional escargots in sizzling garlic butter and the restaurant’s signature Pizza Nonni (snail pizza), baked golden in a wood-fired oven.

Thursday Pop-Up with chef Ryan Hildebrand at Glitter Karaoke

Glitter Karaoke, 2621 Milam, invites FM Kitchen and Bar chef-owner Ryan Hildebrand for a special Thursday night pop-up, beginning at 8 p.m. Email booking@glitterkaraoke.com or send a message directly through Glitter’s Facebook page to RSVP.

Hit Brazilian steakhouse Texas de Brazil for $5 glasses of wine alongside your churrascaria favorites. Photo courtesy of Texas Day Brazil

Friday, May 25

National Wine Day at Texas Day Brazil

Texas de Brazil, 822 Town & Country, is celebrating National Wine Day by offering happy hour pricing throughout the day. Sip the restaurant’s private label varietals for $5 per glass.

Moët Ice Summer Soirée at The Dunlavy

Guests are invited to join The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, and Moët & Chandon for a Moët Ice Summer Soirée from 5 to 9 p.m. Special features include Möet Ice by the glass and bottle dressed up with strawberry and shishito pepper, cucumber and ginger or melon, grape and basil; and a menu featuring fresh seafood, summer crudités, cheese, charcuterie and more. Reservations can be made online.

Saturday, May 26

2018 BBQ Cookoff at Little Woodrow’s Shepherd

Little Woodrow’s, 720 Shepherd, will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Weekend cookoff from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expect several teams competing for the king of pork ribs.

Second annual Millionaire Food Tasting at India House

Held at India House, 8888 West Bellfort, from 1 to 5 p.m., the second annual Millionaire Food Tasting will bring together 20 chefs from across Houston to prepare food samplings. Ticket to the event are $5 for admission (required), and guests can choose from three different food sampling options: $10 for five food stations, $15 for seven food stations, or $20 for ten food stations.

Sunday, May 27

Six Year Birthday Party at Mongoose Versus Cobra

Mongoose Versus Cobra, 1011 McGowen, is celebrating six years of business by throwing an all-day birthday party, running from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Party goers can expect live music, drink specials, entertainment from Doomsday Wrestling, a raffle and smoked deliciousness from Harlem Texas Road BBQ.