Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sip Pappy At Cost and Try a New Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

In honor of National Cupcake Day (today – Friday, December 15) and because cupcakes are sweeter when sharing, guests can get buy one, get one free cupcakes at all three bakery locations of Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North. Limit one free cupcake with purchase per person.

Helen in the Heights, 1111 Studewood, is now open for weekend brunch, held on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The new brunch menu feature standout dishes including sourdough grits with wild Gulf shrimp, caper-scented tomato sauce, smoked metsovone cheese and a poached egg; kataifi (phyllo) benedict featuring poached eggs, crispy phyllo nests, aygolemono hollandaise and Greek pico de gallo; and semolina pancakes with spiced honey syrup, toasted almonds, Greek yogurt and whipped cream. On the libations side, bar manager Josh Bearden has concocted several new boozy brunch drinks, including a Metaxa Milk Punch made with spiced Greek brandy, turbinado, milk and vanilla and traditional American favorites like bloodys and mimosas.

Two locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge and 6401 Woodway, will be celebrating the holidays with Christmas Tamalada Parties, held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 21 and Friday, December 22. Sylvia Casares will host the tamale making party and provide all that’s needed for groups up to 30 people at a time to have their own tamalada party. Casares will be the head tamalera (teacher) getting things started by making chicken and/or pork tamales. All tamales will be packaged to take home to cook and enjoy at their holiday celebrations. The classes conclude with happy hour and appetizers. Party goers are encouraged to have dinner while their tamales are being packaged to take home. Reservations are required with each party lasting about one hour. It’s suggested to have alternative times for your party, should the space be filled for the original request. The price depends on the number of tamales (the minimum is one dozen). To reserve your tamalada, call the Eldridge location at 832-230-3842 or the Woodway location at 713-334-7295.

For its third annual Christmas Eve theme dinner, Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer, is channeling the Griswolds to serve a holiday meal that's fit for the newest member of the Jelly of the Month club. Guests can expect three courses, including turkey (they promise it won’t be as dry as Clark's), plenty of egg nogg and, of course, a Jello mold. The Christmas Vacation feast will be offered in two seatings (1 and 5 p.m.) and cost is $75 for adults and $35 for kids, plus tax and gratuity.

Looking for more Christmas options? Check out our Holiday Dining Guide to see the entire lineup of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specials and restaurant openings.

Help Eight Row Flint say goodbye to its Pappy. Photo by Carla Gomez

For one day only on Tuesday, December 26, Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will be throwing its second annual “Say Goodbye to Our Pappy” party, giving Pappy Van Winkle away at its cost. Prices will range from $6 for a one-and-a-half ounce taste of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year to $30 for a one-and-a-half ounce taste of Pappy 23. The event will run from 5:30 to 11:59 p.m.

