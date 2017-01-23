Where to Dine in Houston This Valentine's Day 2017

EXPAND Indulge in Magret de Canard (seared duck) at Etoile Cuisine et Bar. Photo courtesy of Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Whether you’re looking for a date that’s light and sweet or a night of over-the-top romance and passion, we’ve got the lowdown on the city’s best Valentine’s Day dining deals in Houston this year. Check out of 2017 Valentine's Day Dining Guide:

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Backstreet Cafe, one of Houston’s most romantic restaurants, is offering a special Couple’s Menu from Friday, February 10 through Saturday, February 13, and a special Valentine’s Day menu on Tuesday, February 14. The Couple’s Menu ($95 per couple) features choices such as Gulf Coast Beignets; Lamb Chops with asparagus risotto, blackberry and red wine reduction; Sautéed Scallops with cauliflower risotto and prosciutto shards; and a dessert platter to share. The Valentine’s Day menu ($75 per person) offers four courses, with choices including Roasted Oysters with smoked piquillo butter; 3-Hour Tomato Soup with goat cheese crostini; Beef Tenderloin with charred broccolini and gorgonzola mashed potato; and Crème Brulée with pistachio and drunken cherry reduction. Reservations required.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160, 713-622-9996

The authentic coastal Mexican restaurant will offer a special Valentine’s Couples’ Menu from Friday, February 10 through Saturday, February 13, and a special Valentine’s Day menu on Tuesday, February 14. The Couple’s Menu ($110 per couple) features Bocadillos de Langosta to share; choice of starters including cauliflower soup and braised beef cheek, with mole pasilla and blue corn tortillas; choice of entrees such as pan-seared jumbo scallops with poblano sauce and slow-roasted pork shank; and a dessert platter to share. The Valentine’s Day menu ($85 per person) offers four courses, with choices including masa pancake topped with refritos and mushrooms, lime-cured stripped bass, today’s catch in tomatillo-caper sauce, and flan de chocolate. Reservations highly recommended.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Guests can indulge in a three-course prix fixe menu for $74 per person. Highlights include truffle mascarpone stuffed brie, seared duck with orange gastrique, duo de boeuf and desserts for him and her.

Ginger & Fork, 4705 Inker, 713-861-8883

Ginger & Fork is celebrating love with weekend brunch and V-Day dinner offerings. The seven-course prix fixe Weekend Brunch will be offered on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy Egg White Beef Soup, Woodear Salad, Ha Gao “Shrimp Dumplings,” Siu Mai (pork and shrimp), Cha Siu Bao, Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf and Hearty Red Velvet Cake, plus a glass of “Sweetheart Royale” for $45 per person. On Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, a Valentine’s Dinner for Two features six-courses for $145 per couple. The menu includes dishes such as Stir-Fried Lobster Tails and Filet Mignonette with exotic mushrooms and includes two glasses of Piper Heidsiech Champagne. Seating is limited.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer @ Mandell, 713-524-7744

Chef Hugo Ortega is offering a special Valentine’s Day multi-course menu for $75 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages. Feast on duck carnitas with tomatillo sauce, roasted cauliflower and almond soup, tenderloin with mole negro, and criollo chocolate flourless cake with dulce de leche cream. Reservations required.

Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby Dr., 713-526-8858

Sushi and sake lovers can hit Kata Robata this V-Day. The restaurant will be open from noon to 11 p.m. serving the regular menu and nightly specials. Reservations highly recommended.

Le Mistral, 1400 Eldridge, 832-379-8322

From Friday, February 10 through Tuesday, February 14, enjoy a $90 Valentine's Day menu. The five-course menu features a canapé of Scottish gravlax salmon with crème fraîche, American caviar, and poached quail egg; Maine lobster terrine with lime ginger vinaigrette and mango beignet; roasted branzino filetwith Champagne émulsion sauce; pan-seared filet mignon, topped with mascarpone truffle ravioli, bordelaise sauce and caramelized salsify; and a French dessert duo of raspberry mille-feuille and Valrhona chocolate praliné éclair with chocolate chunk hazelnut ice cream and pistachio sauce.

It's not Valentine's Day without something chocolate. Get some at State of Grace. Photo courtesy of State of Grace

Part & Parcel at the Whitehall Hotel, 1700 Smith, 713-495-7807

Dine under the Texas stars this Valentine's Day with a four-course meal and wine tasting for two by chef Silvia Couvarrubias. The restaurant is also offering a Sweets for Sweetie fundraiser. Surprise a loved one with a half-dozen chocolate-covered strawberries for $15, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward helping wounded American veterans through the Sotherly Foundation.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

For Valentine’s Day, Prego will serve regular menu, off-the-menu specials including whole Maine Lobster and a special dessert, and a variety of stellar wines for $30. Reservations highly recommended.

Quattro at the Four Seasons, 1300 Lamar, 713-276-4700

Quattro will be offering a special three-course prix fixe Valentine's Day menu starting the weekend before the holiday, Saturday, February 11 through Tuesday, February 14. There will be two seatings available for $65, with $35 wine pairings.

Radio Milano, 800 Sorella Court, 713-827-3545

Say amore to that special someone with a prix fixe menu. Highlights of the three-course dinner include

ricotta gnocchi with lamb ragu, spinach and butternut squash; tenderloin with asparagus, béarnaise sauce and potato gratin; and a chocolate cigar with raspberry sorbet and milk chocolate cream. The menu is priced at $70 per person, with $40 wine pairings available.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Enjoy a romantic dinner set in a historic 113-year-old log cabin on an acre of beautiful grounds. For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. serving its regular menu featuring seafood and wild game, plus a special four-course menu for $89 per person, plus tax, gratuity and beverages. Seatings for the Valentine’s dinner are offered from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations highly recommended.

SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby, 713-521-3333

Join SaltAir Seafood Kitchen for the perfect pairing of food and wine on Valentine's Day. Enjoy a trio of caviar paired with a half bottle of Krug Grand Cuvée Brut Champagne, and share a $150, five-course Chef's Tasting Menu for two or choose from the traditional dinner menu. The tasting menu features dishes such chilled King Crab with citrus vinaigrette; Surf and Turf with petite filet broiled with herb butter and butter-poached petite lobster tail; and a Double Chocolate Brownie.

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, 832-942-5080

The restaurant will be offering a three-course prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu for $85 per person. Feast on dishes such as boquerones on buttered toast, canneloni of spring peas, artichokes and asparagus, Marble Ranch Waygu beef cheeks, whole butter poached lobster with cotija grits and chimichurri ($10 additional), and Devil’s food cake with blood orange buttercream.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 12637 Westheimer at Dairy Ashford, 281-679-8300; 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge Pkwy, 832-230-3842

Sylvia’s will be offering a special three-course dinner for $30 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Enjoy choices such as ceviche, crema de elote, mesquite-grilled red snapper served with salsa Veracruzana, a carne asada and enchilada plate, and chocolate tres leches cake. Reservations recommended.

Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, 3414 Washington

Celebrate your Valentine with a “Feast of Love,” offered from 5 to 11 p.m. on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14. The special includes a shared appetizer, two entrees from the Feast Menu or two orders from the Signature Sliders Menu, and a shared dessert paired with a bottle of wine or sparkling wine for just $60, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are not accepted.

We will be updating this list throughout the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day. Please let us know if you'd like to be included at dish@houstonpress.com.

