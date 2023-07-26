Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Stage

Alumnae Head Back As Directors for the Houston Shakespeare Festival

July 26, 2023 6:38AM

Directors Demetria Thomas and Amelia Fischer with Artistic Director Jack Young and Executive Director Rob Shimko at first rehearsal.
Directors Demetria Thomas and Amelia Fischer with Artistic Director Jack Young and Executive Director Rob Shimko at first rehearsal. Photo by Felipe Harker
Every summer, Houstonians descend upon the lawns of the Miller Outdoor Theatre, lawn chairs in tow and age-appropriate beverages in hand, to witness the Houston Shakespeare Festival's tradition of producing two William Shakespeare plays each summer.

Depending on their distance from the stage, some may hear the dialogue more clearly than they can see the performers' faces. The festival casts actors from the University of Houston's School of Theatre and Dance, in addition to local talents, creating a dynamic mix of fresh graduates who sometimes decide to relocate from Houston to pursue professional careers elsewhere.

This year, the spotlight falls on two exceptional women directing the productions of Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing. Demetria Thomas and Amelia Fischer's names might ring a bell for those who have attended the festival in previous years. Thomas acted as Beatrice in the 2017 production of Much Ado About Nothing and Fischer was Lady Macduff in the 2015 production of Macbeth.

Their return serves as a testament to the festival's commitment to nurturing artistic talent. With the collaboration of UH and Miller Outdoor Theatre, the Houston Shakespeare Festival stands as a singular summer attraction for the city of Houston, rewarding its artists just as much as its audience.
Demetria Thomas will direct Macbeth.
Photo by Ian Daniel Mclaren

When asked how each ended up directing at this year’s festival, they both shared a similar story that all started with a phone call from Jack Young, Artistic Director of Houston Shakespeare Festival and Professor of Acting.

While it's common for Young to direct at least one show, this year, he stepped back and invited women who were ready to take the lead.

Since graduating, both Thomas and Fischer have been actively engaged in the theater scene across the United States. Thomas, now based in Michigan, is both an actor and director.  Fischer, now based in Georgia, is an actor, director, and fight choreographer. Despite their busy schedules, they eagerly seized the opportunity to return as directors to what Thomas emphatically describes as "the only outdoor air-conditioned Shakespeare Festival you'll ever go to."

Both women exude enthusiasm when discussing their respective productions. Thomas' Macbeth is inspired by science-fiction and post-apocalyptic stories. She wants it to be so haunting that even an animal from the Houston Zoo will yelp from terror.
Amelia Fischer wiill direct Much Ado About Nothing.
Photo by Connor Hammond

Fischer wants to emphasize the singular voices of the female characters through highlighting the moments that bring out the characters' agency. Her curiosity and enthusiasm beams as she discusses how her production will demonstrate a more consent-based relationship between Beatrice and Benedict- the two leads.

Both directors are eager for Houston audiences to witness their fresh take on these classic theatrical pieces. Thomas, when asked about the uniqueness of the Houston Shakespeare Festival compared to other Shakespearean festivals across the country, praises the Houston audience, stating, "It's free. So you get everybody and every kind of body coming to see this work. And it's so gratifying to look out in the audience and see so many different kinds of people all gathered peacefully in one place to watch a story, to hear a play."

click to enlarge
First read-through
Photo by Greta Connolly
Beyond its productions, Houston Shakespeare Festival plays an important part in supporting the work and careers of the artists involved. Both Thomas and Fischer attest to the strength of their training and credit the Houston Shakespeare Festival and their schooling from the School of Theatre and Dance for providing the support and resources needed to thrive as artists.

Fischer specifically mentions how accommodating and welcoming Young and HSF have been to her as a working mother with three young children. Able to openly discuss her family situation without penalty, she was able to direct and lead in a family friendly work environment.
click to enlarge
Actors, designers and staff getting to know each other at first rehearsal.
Photo by Greta Connolly

Every year, the Houston Shakespeare Festival puts on a production as big and bombastic as the venue of the Miller Outdoor Theatre. An ensemble of actors sweat and project their voices to entertain the Houston audience. The festival serves not only as an invaluable gem for Houston audiences to get their annual dose of the Bard but also as a training ground for artists to develop their talents so that they may share it across the country — whether it’s Fischer taking her knowledge and experience back to Georgia or Thomas taking hers back to Michigan.


Performances for Macbeth are scheduled for July 27, 29, 31, August 2 and 4 at 8:15 p.m with Bard Talk at 7:45 p.m. Free.

Performances of Much Ado About Nothing are scheduled for July 28, Aug 1, 3 and 5 at 8:15 p.m. with Bard Talk at 7:15 p.m. Free.

Tickets for covered seating are free but covered seating by the stage requires a reservation in advance. You can get your tickets online here beginning at 10 a.m., one day prior to the performance date until noon on the day of performance. You must be 16 or older to order tickets. Each person is allowed a maximum of 4 tickets. The box office, located on the northeast corner of the theater, will be open one hour before the performance starts. No late seating for the covered seats.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Contributor Ada Alozie was a former contributor for Rescripted, an online Chicago arts blog, for two years before moving to Houston and joining the Houston Press team. The majority of her experience in theater comes from her previous work experience as both playwright and director. She has developed work with the Goodman Theatre and Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago. She is, also, a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation