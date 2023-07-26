Alumnae Head Back As Directors for the Houston Shakespeare Festival

Every summer, Houstonians descend upon the lawns of the Miller Outdoor Theatre, lawn chairs in tow and age-appropriate beverages in hand, to witness the Houston Shakespeare Festival's tradition of producing two William Shakespeare plays each summer.
Depending on their distance from the stage, some may hear the dialogue more clearly than they can see the performers' faces. The festival casts actors from the University of Houston's School of Theatre and Dance, in addition to local talents, creating a dynamic mix of fresh graduates who sometimes decide to relocate from Houston to pursue professional careers elsewhere.
This year, the spotlight falls on two exceptional women directing the productions of Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing. Demetria Thomas and Amelia Fischer's names might ring a bell for those who have attended the festival in previous years. Thomas acted as Beatrice in the 2017 production of Much Ado About Nothing and Fischer was Lady Macduff in the 2015 production of Macbeth.
Their return serves as a testament to the festival's commitment to nurturing artistic talent. With the collaboration of UH and Miller Outdoor Theatre, the Houston Shakespeare Festival stands as a singular summer attraction for the city of Houston, rewarding its artists just as much as its audience.
When asked how each ended up directing at this year’s festival, they both shared a similar story that all started with a phone call from Jack Young, Artistic Director of Houston Shakespeare Festival and Professor of Acting.
While it's common for Young to direct at least one show, this year, he stepped back and invited women who were ready to take the lead.
Since graduating, both Thomas and Fischer have been actively engaged in the theater scene across the United States. Thomas, now based in Michigan, is both an actor and director. Fischer, now based in Georgia, is an actor, director, and fight choreographer. Despite their busy schedules, they eagerly seized the opportunity to return as directors to what Thomas emphatically describes as "the only outdoor air-conditioned Shakespeare Festival you'll ever go to."
Both women exude enthusiasm when discussing their respective productions. Thomas' Macbeth is inspired by science-fiction and post-apocalyptic stories. She wants it to be so haunting that even an animal from the Houston Zoo will yelp from terror.
Fischer wants to emphasize the singular voices of the female characters through highlighting the moments that bring out the characters' agency. Her curiosity and enthusiasm beams as she discusses how her production will demonstrate a more consent-based relationship between Beatrice and Benedict- the two leads.
Both directors are eager for Houston audiences to witness their fresh take on these classic theatrical pieces. Thomas, when asked about the uniqueness of the Houston Shakespeare Festival compared to other Shakespearean festivals across the country, praises the Houston audience, stating, "It's free. So you get everybody and every kind of body coming to see this work. And it's so gratifying to look out in the audience and see so many different kinds of people all gathered peacefully in one place to watch a story, to hear a play."
Fischer specifically mentions how accommodating and welcoming Young and HSF have been to her as a working mother with three young children. Able to openly discuss her family situation without penalty, she was able to direct and lead in a family friendly work environment.
Every year, the Houston Shakespeare Festival puts on a production as big and bombastic as the venue of the Miller Outdoor Theatre. An ensemble of actors sweat and project their voices to entertain the Houston audience. The festival serves not only as an invaluable gem for Houston audiences to get their annual dose of the Bard but also as a training ground for artists to develop their talents so that they may share it across the country — whether it’s Fischer taking her knowledge and experience back to Georgia or Thomas taking hers back to Michigan.
Performances for Macbeth are scheduled for July 27, 29, 31, August 2 and 4 at 8:15 p.m with Bard Talk at 7:45 p.m. Free.
Performances of Much Ado About Nothing are scheduled for July 28, Aug 1, 3 and 5 at 8:15 p.m. with Bard Talk at 7:15 p.m. Free.
Tickets for covered seating are free but covered seating by the stage requires a reservation in advance. You can get your tickets online here beginning at 10 a.m., one day prior to the performance date until noon on the day of performance. You must be 16 or older to order tickets. Each person is allowed a maximum of 4 tickets. The box office, located on the northeast corner of the theater, will be open one hour before the performance starts. No late seating for the covered seats.