Best Bets: Twyla Tharp Dance, The Music of Motown and Runaway Radio

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and today is Better Breakfast Day, so we encourage you to get a better start on a day that will hopefully end with you checking out one of our best bets. Keep reading because this week, we’ve got season-opening programs, a documentary about a local radio station-turned-legend, and more.

DACAMERA will open its 2024-25 season tonight, Thursday, September 26, at 7:30 p.m. with Takács Quartet and Jeremy Denk in concert at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Takács Quartet will be making their first appearance with DACAMERA, playing Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in C Major, Op. 54, No. 2, and Leoš Janáček’s String Quartet No. 1, dubbed the “Kreutzer Sonata” after the Leo Tolstoy novella that inspired it, while pianist and MacArthur “Genius” fellow Denk tackles Antonín Dvořák’s Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 81, which has been called “easily one of the finest examples of late Romantic chamber music.” Tickets for the performance are still available and can be purchased here for $46 to $76.

click to enlarge Mei-Ann Chen and ROCO return to Miller Outdoor Theatre to perform ROCO's 20th season-opening program. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

ROCO ’s full 40-piece chamber orchestra, with three world premieres and a newly animated, rescored classic, will head over to Miller Outdoor Theatre on Friday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m. to present a spacey, season-opening program titled Remarkable . The program leads off the chamber orchestra’s 20th season, which you can learn more about here . Tickets to Friday night’s performance can be reserved here starting today, September 26, at 10 a.m., or you can plan to sit on the Hill without a ticket. As always, shows at Miller are free, and if you can’t make it, you can livestream this one on the Miller Outdoor Theatre website , YouTube channel , or Facebook page

Remarkable will be performed a second time at The Church of St. John the Divine the following night, Saturday, September 28, at 5 p.m. Tickets to this performance are pay-what-you-wish (with a suggested price of $35) and are available here. This performance will also be livestreamed for free on ROCO’s website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

A modern-day witch living in the big city, played by Kim Novak, falls for a mere mortal, played by James Stewart, in Richard Quine's Bell, Book and Candle – the premise of which served as an inspiration behind the classic American sitcom Bewitched (according to series’ creator Sol Saks). On Friday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m., in honor of the 100th anniversary of Surrealism, The Menil Collection will host an outdoor screening of the 1958 rom-com. Why this picture? Because the film, based on a play by John Van Druten, is set in Julius Carlebach’s Carlebach Gallery, a favorite of the Surrealists and the place where Novak’s witchy Gillian Holroyd works. Moon Rooster Tacos and Kona Shaved Ice trucks will be on-site during the free, open-to-all screening.

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of a pioneering dancemaker’s company on Saturday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m. when Performing Arts Houston presents Twyla Tharp Dance at the Wortham Theater Center. The program, part of the Tudor Family Dance Series, will feature three Tharp-choreographed works, including two new works – “a male solo of breadth and power” called Brel, its title a nod to its music by Belgian vocalist Jacques Brel, and The Ballet Master, a contemporary meets Baroque piece with appearances by characters from Don Quixote and music by Simeon ten Holt and Antonio Vivaldi – and a revival of Ocean’s Motion, a 1975 piece for five dancers set to music by Chuck Berry that Tharp herself described as “cool.” Tickets can be purchased here for $29 to $99.

Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (then Tamla Records) in 1959, and the label produced music that is beloved to this day. Houston Symphony will bring Motown classics from acts like The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, and The Jackson 5 to Jones Hall on Saturday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m. during Ain't No Mountain High Enough: The Music of Motown. Conductor Steven Reineke will lead the Symphony, which will be joined by vocalists Capathia Jenkins, Ryan Shaw, Chelsea Cymone, Michael Dixon, and Raven Johnson. The concert will be presented a second time on Sunday, September 29, at 2 p.m., a performance which will also be livestreamed. Tickets to either in-hall performance can be purchased here for $52 to $130, or you can buy access to the livestream here for $20.

Ethel Smyth’s 1910 composition, “The March of the Women,” became “the true anthem of the suffrage movement,” with Smyth saying of it, “If I have contrived to get into my music anything of the spirit which makes this movement the finest thing I have ever known in my life, then perhaps the March may in some way be worthy of your acceptance.” On Saturday, September 28, at 8 p.m., the Houston Pride Band will open their season with a program of music that seeks to celebrate those movements and activists, like Smyth and the suffrage movement, that have fought for equality and justice during Power to the People at the MATCH. Tickets to the program are available here for $5 (for children 12 and under) to $15.

One way to run afoul of the corrupt San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office under Humpy Parker – so corrupt it inspired a book and TV movie, 1989’s Terror on Highway 59 – was to display a KLOL sticker on your car. On Wednesday, October 2, at 7:30 p.m., you can learn what made Houston’s progressive radio station so popular, beloved, and dangerous during a screening of Runaway Radio: The Rise and Fall of KLOL FM at Alta Arts. Mike McGuff, the filmmaker/local blogger behind the documentary, has described KLOL as a “beacon,” a pre-internet place for “wild programming and escapism” known for its personalities and stunts. Tickets to the screening, followed by a Q&A, are available here for $25. (If you can’t make it, you can always stream it.)

Backstage shenanigans take center stage on Wednesday, October 2, at 7:30 p.m. when the Alley Theatre opens Michael Frayn’s 1982 three-act farce Noises Off. Elizabeth Bunch, who plays Dotty Otley in the show, which makes three stops in the life of the play-within-the-play, recently told the Houston Press that “every production is its own kind of journey,” saying that “it doesn't matter how many times you see this play, every production is going to be different and frankly every night could be different because of the electricity in the air.” Performances are scheduled to continue at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Tickets are available here for $29 to $105.