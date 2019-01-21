Best of Houston® 2019: Best Costume Shop

Best Costume Shop: Danny’s Trix & Kix
Though it lacks the size and scope of Arne’s or the pedigree of some other shops, Danny’s Trix & Kix manages to pack a whole lot of exceptional costume potential into its space. You can think of them sort of as a year-round version of Spirit or Halloween Express, but they combine that overload of merchandise and accessories with a very knowledgeable and helpful staff.
They do rentals for all occasions, whether you need a Santa suit or a gown for the Texas Renaissance Festival. Their blood, prosthetics and other FX are a good medium place between mainstream consumer quality and professional stage and movie make-up. Aspiring goresmiths would do well to pick up their supplies here. The only downside is the drive is sort of a drag if you’re far from the north side, but the benefit is that you can avoid the crowds that you get from the more popular stores. Danny’s has the mom and pop touch without any loss in selection. Make it a must-see for your next masquerade.
3400 FM 2920, Spring
281-353-6618
DannysTrixKix.com
Readers' Choice: Arne's Warehouse
2830 Hicks, Houston
713-869-8321
arneswarehouse.com
