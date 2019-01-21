 


4
Danny’s famous jester sign
Danny’s famous jester sign
Photo from Google Street View

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Costume Shop

Houston Press | January 21, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Costume Shop: Danny’s Trix & Kix

Though it lacks the size and scope of Arne’s or the pedigree of some other shops, Danny’s Trix & Kix manages to pack a whole lot of exceptional costume potential into its space. You can think of them sort of as a year-round version of Spirit or Halloween Express, but they combine that overload of merchandise and accessories with a very knowledgeable and helpful staff.

They do rentals for all occasions, whether you need a Santa suit or a gown for the Texas Renaissance Festival. Their blood, prosthetics and other FX are a good medium place between mainstream consumer quality and professional stage and movie make-up. Aspiring goresmiths would do well to pick up their supplies here. The only downside is the drive is sort of a drag if you’re far from the north side, but the benefit is that you can avoid the crowds that you get from the more popular stores. Danny’s has the mom and pop touch without any loss in selection. Make it a must-see for your next masquerade.

3400 FM 2920, Spring
281-353-6618
DannysTrixKix.com

Readers' Choice: Arne's Warehouse
2830 Hicks, Houston
713-869-8321
arneswarehouse.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

  • Top Stories
    Send: