Best of Houston® 2019: Best Costume Shop

Best Costume Shop: Danny’s Trix & Kix

Though it lacks the size and scope of Arne’s or the pedigree of some other shops, Danny’s Trix & Kix manages to pack a whole lot of exceptional costume potential into its space. You can think of them sort of as a year-round version of Spirit or Halloween Express, but they combine that overload of merchandise and accessories with a very knowledgeable and helpful staff.