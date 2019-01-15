Best of Houston® 2019: Best Gay Bar

Best Gay Bar: George Country Sports Bar

George Country Sports Bar is a melting pot of regulars, newbies, the fresh-faced and the seasoned. Whether it’s Dolly Parton or Drake you’re keying in on the jukebox, anyone and everyone is welcome — which is why it collects die hard regulars from all over Houston. Uninvasive TVs screen sports at all hours of the day, while darts, pool tables and game machines are also handy.