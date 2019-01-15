Best of Houston® 2019: Best Gay Bar

Best Gay Bar: George Country Sports Bar
George Country Sports Bar is a melting pot of regulars, newbies, the fresh-faced and the seasoned. Whether it’s Dolly Parton or Drake you’re keying in on the jukebox, anyone and everyone is welcome — which is why it collects die hard regulars from all over Houston. Uninvasive TVs screen sports at all hours of the day, while darts, pool tables and game machines are also handy.
The staff are friendly and pleasantly sassy as they pour up shots, vodka-diets or simply pass Jell-O shot syringes across the bar. George makes a great meet-up spot or hangout, solo or with the gang. They even open at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and if you post up early enough on Sundays, you might score a Christy’s kolache from veteran bartender Jerry Jones.
617 Fairview, Houston
713-528-8102
Readers' Choice: JR's Bar & Grill
808 Pacific, Houston
713-521-2519
jrsbarandgrill.com
