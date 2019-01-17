 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
The possibilities are endless.
The possibilities are endless.
Photo by Jef Rouner

Best of Houston® 2019: Best Place to Buy Video Games

Houston Press | January 17, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Best Place to Buy Video Games: Houston Arcade Expo

Once upon a time finding a video game store in Houston that reached further back than the PlayStation 2 era was so rare that it was actually news when Game Over opened here. Not anymore. H-Town has fully embraced the entire legacy of gaming in various shops all over the city.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Which is why if you want to really get a one-of-a-kind game-buying experience then make sure you visit the annual Houston Arcade Expo. Typically, it runs in October and, compared to geek mega-events like Comicpalooza, it is tiny. Packed within, though, is gaming at the next level. Where else can you find a whole selection of pinball tables ready to be packed up and sent to your home or pick up a GameBoy camera? There are tons of old floppy disc games for those of us who want to get our old school Oregon Trail on, not to mention all kinds of console titles priced to move.

It’s a fantastic place to do some bin diving for lost treasures. Heavy ticket items like Chrono Trigger still in the box are thin on the ground among the vendors, but sometimes you do stumble across big finds. Beyond that, it’s a fine venue for exploring where gaming is going as well as where it’s been. Virtual reality and analog Pong tables were just some of the highlights this past year. It’s a gamer’s paradise.

Location and Date for 2019 to be announced
713-375-1801
ArcadeCenter.com

Readers' Choice: GameStop
2612 South Shepherd, Houston
713-528-6609
gamestop.com

5085 Westheimer, Houston
713-621-4600
gamestop.com

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: