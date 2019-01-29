Best of Houston® 2019: Best Podcast

Best Podcast: Stories From the Storm
Nearly a year after the storm of the century made its devastating landfall in Texas, NPR began releasing a unique storytelling podcast, Stories From the Storm, highlighting individual Houstonians' Harvey experiences. Each episode in this ten-part series by Houston Public Media features two individuals who experienced the storm together, retelling their story to one another with no host.
Guests run the gamut of celebrity and profession — from Mayor Sylvester Turner and Judge Ed Emmett discussing emergency preparation plans, to Jim "Mattress Mac" McIngvale and store manager Anthony Lebedzinski discussing how Gallery Furniture became a refuge center and rescue operation. Other guests include regular Houstonians like Karen Walrond and daughter Alexis Jennings who lost their home and most of their possessions. The series can be streamed on NPR's website at npr.org/podcasts/633055042/stories-from-the-storm. Or search for it wherever you listen to podcasts.
Stories From the Storm
Houston Public Media
Release: July 2018
npr.org/podcasts/633055042/stories-from-the-storm
