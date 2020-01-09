Best Of Houston® 2020: Best Place To People Watch

Best Place To People Watch: River Oaks District

The billion-dollar block where Lambos and ‘Raris roam free and store mannequins are not to be re-positioned in compromising ways is the perfect place to dip out of Houston in Houston. As the minty River Oaks District continues to fill its storefronts with high-end dining, apparel, jewelry and entertainment, it attracts ritzy Houstonians and with them—priceless people-watching moments. With plenty of places to perch and enjoy the scenery, valet service and the spacious parking garage adjacent make it easy to pop by for a quick window shop or to linger awhile.

Relax as the afternoon slinks away with a bottle of rosé and a bowl of steaming moules frites in the open walkway seating at Toulousse. Or purchase a Davidoff No. 2 (Coco Chanel’s fav), spark it up next door on the patio of Le Colonial, and sip a bourbon sour spritz as people arrive for dinner reservations. Greek wine and air-dropped Mediterranean delights await at Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar, and if you can score a bar seat at Steak 48 on a Friday night— that show never disappoints.

Begin late night with a bottle of sparkling at Bisou, but once MAD transitions from dinner to DJ you won’t want to miss the electricity that only the Spaniards on the block can deliver.

And if you’re feeling really special—take a tour of Equinox, the sexiest gym in town.

4444 Westheimer, Houston

713-904-1310

riveroaksdistrict.com

Readers' Choice: The Galleria

5085 Westheimer, Houston

simon.com/mall/the-galleria