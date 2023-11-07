Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Haunted House

For a Universal Studios-level haunted attraction in Houston, 13th Floor can't be beat. The giant haunted house covers three different themed zones that are updated every year. The winding corridors are expertly maintained (and even wheelchair accessible!) and keep the usual complaints of bottlenecks from becoming an issue.Having had a chance to tour the space with the lights on before the 2023, the level of attention to the various rooms is remarkable. The staff meticulously crafts a story in each one. You may not notice tiny details like a bloody hair ribbon in a serial killer's lair, but they are there.On top of that, 13th Floor has added a secret bar in the middle of the experience for an add-on fee. It's a nice chance to calm down before the final stretch. Halloween actually lasts well into February thanks to 13th Floor's Krampus and Love Bites events. It's the slickest scary place in Houston, with high production values evident around every corner.