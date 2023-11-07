Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Haunted House

November 7, 2023 4:00AM

A serial killer's workshop in 13th Floor as seen on a backstage tour.
A serial killer's workshop in 13th Floor as seen on a backstage tour. Photo by Jef Rouner
Best Haunted House: 13th Floor

For a Universal Studios-level haunted attraction in Houston, 13th Floor can't be beat. The giant haunted house covers three different themed zones that are updated every year. The winding corridors are expertly maintained (and even wheelchair accessible!) and keep the usual complaints of bottlenecks from becoming an issue.

Having had a chance to tour the space with the lights on before the 2023, the level of attention to the various rooms is remarkable. The staff meticulously crafts a story in each one. You may not notice tiny details like a bloody hair ribbon in a serial killer's lair, but they are there.

On top of that, 13th Floor has added a secret bar in the middle of the experience for an add-on fee. It's a nice chance to calm down before the final stretch. Halloween actually lasts well into February thanks to 13th Floor's Krampus and Love Bites events. It's the slickest scary place in Houston, with high production values evident around every corner.

7075 FM 1960 W Suite 20, Houston
281-816-5054
13thfloorhouston.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation