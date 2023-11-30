Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Movie Theater

November 30, 2023 4:00AM

Star Cinema Grill in Baybrook Mall
Star Cinema Grill in Baybrook Mall Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Movie Theater: Star Cinema Grill Baybrook Mall

The big hit of the 2023 movie season was Barbie. We’re glad we saw the movie at Star Cinema Grill in Baybrook because the movie theater shares some of the blockbuster film’s best traits. Let’s start with how fun-loving the theater is, a place which routinely delves into the plotlines of its films to create special events and menu offerings (Barbie’s was a Malibu-themed drink, of course – rum, dragonfruit, lime and soda). We sat amidst lots of girls’ night out-ers watching Barbie and were treated to a standing ovation from fans during America Ferrera's monologue, movie-goers who felt comfortable enough to do so in the confines of their favorite movie auditorium.

Like Barbie, Star Cinema Grill is chic, adorned with posh lobby space, but also comfy in its luxury. It’s independent like our favorite empowering doll, Houston-based but not part of a huge conglomerate. And, like Barbie, the theater in Baybrook is surrounded by interesting and fun friends, places like Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, Bar Louie and Maggiano's. Other movie theaters might be "Just Ken" but catching a film at Star Cinema Grill Baybrook is like viewing a movie with your besties in a dream house.

702 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood
281-557-9300
starcinemagrill.net
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation