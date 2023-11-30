Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Movie Theater

The big hit of the 2023 movie season was. We’re glad we saw the movie at Star Cinema Grill in Baybrook because the movie theater shares some of the blockbuster film’s best traits. Let’s start with how fun-loving the theater is, a place which routinely delves into the plotlines of its films to create special events and menu offerings (’s was a Malibu-themed drink, of course – rum, dragonfruit, lime and soda). We sat amidst lots of girls’ night out-ers watchingand were treated to a standing ovation from fans during America Ferrera's monologue, movie-goers who felt comfortable enough to do so in the confines of their favorite movie auditorium.Like, Star Cinema Grill is chic, adorned with posh lobby space, but also comfy in its luxury. It’s independent like our favorite empowering doll, Houston-based but not part of a huge conglomerate. And, like, the theater in Baybrook is surrounded by interesting and fun friends, places like Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, Bar Louie and Maggiano's. Other movie theaters might be "Just Ken" but catching a film at Star Cinema Grill Baybrook is like viewing a movie with your besties in a dream house.281-557-9300