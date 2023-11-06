Best Of Houston® 2023: Gay Bar

Navigation
Michael's Outpost is three in one: neighborhood bar by day, drag bar by evening, and piano bar in the late hours. Photo by Dylan Roosevelt
Best Gay Bar: Michael's Outpost

It’s not too common to win this category twice within a handful of years, but the crew at Michael’s Outpost knows what they’re doing – thus, the accolades keep flowing . . . just like their oh-so yummy specialty cocktails. In what could easily be Houston’s version of Cheers, Michael's Outpost is the place where everyone knows your name because this neighborhood bar is cozy enough to call home.

This small-but-mighty haunt features bartenders who know how to sling ‘em and piano players who know how to sing ‘em. A rotating cast of the best ivory ticklers in town show up at night to keep the mood light and the merriment rolling while the friendly bar staff has a creative cure for what ails ‘ya.

But don’t forget the drag entertainers! The ladies . . . and sometimes men . . . and sometimes a gender non-conforming performer . . . will strut their stuff across the performance area and into the audience, with a different show each night. You’ll see Broadway divas, comedy queens, karaoke ninjas, time-traveling “decade” shows and illusion masters. The talent cup truly overflows when it comes to the entertainers at Michael's Outpost. And they'll always keep you guessing, which is a good thing.

But other times, if you just want to catch the game (or reruns of "Designing Women"), there are plenty of television screens around the bar to keep you happy.

1419 Richmond, Houston
713-520-8446
michaelsoutpost.com
