Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Well at least we can look forward to Wicked once we put 2020 behind us.
Well at least we can look forward to Wicked once we put 2020 behind us.
Poster art

Broadway at the Hobby Delays Two Shows Till 2021

Margaret Downing | July 1, 2020 | 11:34am
AA

Broadway at the Hobby has just announced two of its shows planned for this fall will instead be delayed until 2021, citing the difficulty of negotiating "the challenges of scheduling touring Broadway shows during this unprecedented time."

My Fair Lady previously scheduled for September 29 through October 4, 2020 has been moved to September 14-19, 2021. Blue Man Group scheduled for November 17-22 has been rescheduled for April 20-25, 2021.

To the disappointment of many in Houston, Broadway previously had to announce that Hamilton would not be returning in July 2020. Although as consolation, if you have Disney + you'll be able to watch a filmed version of the show with the Broadway cast starting July 3.

Broadway at the Hobby now hopes to begin its season with Tootsie on January 5-10, 2021. Here's where the season stands right now, but obviously this can change"

Broadway at the Hobby Center 2020-2021 Season

Tootsie January 5-10, 2021
Beautiful (Season Option) January 22-24, 2021
To Kill a Mockingbird February 23-28, 2021
Mean Girls March 16-21, 2021
Blue Man Group April 20-25, 2021
Jesus Christ Superstar May 11-16, 2021
Hadestown June 8-13, 2021
Wicked (Season Option) June 23- August 1, 2021
My Fair Lady September 14-19, 2021

Season ticket 2020-2021 subscribers will keep the same subscription seats for MY FAIR LADY and BLUE MAN GROUP, and will receive all tickets later this fall. While there may be additional unforeseen scheduling changes in the season, please know if any performances on the series are cancelled, subscribers will have the option to receive a credit, refund, or the ability to donate the value of their tickets. Individual show ticket sales will be announced at later dates. 

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

