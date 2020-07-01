Broadway at the Hobby Delays Two Shows Till 2021

Well at least we can look forward to Wicked once we put 2020 behind us.

Broadway at the Hobby has just announced two of its shows planned for this fall will instead be delayed until 2021, citing the difficulty of negotiating "the challenges of scheduling touring Broadway shows during this unprecedented time."

My Fair Lady previously scheduled for September 29 through October 4, 2020 has been moved to September 14-19, 2021. Blue Man Group scheduled for November 17-22 has been rescheduled for April 20-25, 2021.

To the disappointment of many in Houston, Broadway previously had to announce that Hamilton would not be returning in July 2020. Although as consolation, if you have Disney + you'll be able to watch a filmed version of the show with the Broadway cast starting July 3.

Broadway at the Hobby now hopes to begin its season with Tootsie on January 5-10, 2021. Here's where the season stands right now, but obviously this can change"

Broadway at the Hobby Center 2020-2021 Season

Tootsie January 5-10, 2021

Beautiful (Season Option) January 22-24, 2021

To Kill a Mockingbird February 23-28, 2021

Mean Girls March 16-21, 2021

Blue Man Group April 20-25, 2021

Jesus Christ Superstar May 11-16, 2021

Hadestown June 8-13, 2021

Wicked (Season Option) June 23- August 1, 2021

My Fair Lady September 14-19, 2021