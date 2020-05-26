 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
No rescheduling this year in Houston for Hamilton.
Photo by Joan Marcus

There Will Be No Rescheduling of Hamilton For Houston This Year

Houston Press | May 26, 2020 | 3:41pm
AA

Hopes that Broadway at the Hobby Center would be able to reschedule that national tour of Hamilton that was postponed because of the coronavirus were dashed Tuesday when it was announced the show has been moved to canceled status as far as Houston is concerned for 2020.

Because of COVID-19's ongoing impact, the production of Hamilton that was to play June 30 thorugh August 9 has been completely cancelled and any purchased tickets are no longer valid.

Ticketmaster will contact ticket holders by email with instructions on how to receive a refund, receive credit or make a donation. "Anyone who purchased through a third party reseller such as Vivid Seats or Stubhub should contact those reseller directly to discuss their refund policies for cancellations," a press release from Broadway at the Hobby stated.  

The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

