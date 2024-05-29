Texas Renaissance Festival Documentary Trailer: Four Thoughts

Many of us have long wanted a peek behind the curtain of the Texas Renaissance Festival. The "Ren Fest" has always been a combination of light-hearted middle ages fun mixed with a seedy underbelly that borders on bacchanalia if you know where to look. Rumors and lawsuits have swirled around the Ren Fest and owner George Coulam for years. For all the fun that comes with lifting up your spirits amongst the tall trees of Todd Mission, Texas, the scene there is...complicated.
Which is exactly why so many of us are thrilled at the March announcement that there would be a three-part documentary series, Ren Faire, from the acclaimed documentarians at HBO. More critically, the trailer released just a week ago, two weeks ahead of its June 2 release date, is a mesmerizing combination of scandal and Survivor. pitting multiple long time "rennies" in a battle for taking over the festival when Coulam retires (or dies as he discusses openly).
Let's consider the trailer.
Coulam is...unique.
The documentary describes him as the person who basically invented the ren fest in the U.S. They may be right. But, the man is far from just some brilliant business mogul (though some might argue otherwise). "The perfect way to go would to have a woman screw me to death," Coulam says quite matter-of-factly in the trailer, "That's my goal." Coulam has been accused of all sorts of sordid claims including forcing a former employee to peruse sugar daddy websites on his behalf. While the documentary revolves around the heirs to the throne, Coulam is the one whose presence will make this most compelling. At least, we hope.
The Lord of Corn is going to be a character.
The documentary pits three would-be kings/queens wanting to take over the rennie empire and Louie Migliaccio (what a name!), the man who wields the popcorn, dubbed the Lord of Corn, looks absolutely perfect. A salt-and-pepper haired middle-aged popcorn vendor, he clearly shoots from the hip and makes it clear what he wants from beat one of the trailer. It might seem odd that someone who sells popcorn could be in line for the throne, but the Ren Fest is a different place with a lot of moving parts. It makes about as much sense as an elephant trainer...oh, wait.
Darla Smith looks like the most pragmatic.
Sipping margaritas and cruising the lake, Smith (aka The Elephant Trainer) looks like the under-the-radar bet. She clearly has savvy and experience, and the pissing contest between the men could be their undoing. She is obviously a woman who no one should underestimate (she says that herself right there in the trailer) and it would make sense to transition from someone with the questionable behavior of Coulam to Smith.
We can only hope plenty is revealed.
Despite being billed as something of a content for the festival itself, we cannot help but hope HBO does its magic and digs up as much dirt on the long-loved East Texas curiosity. The fact that it got a three-part treatment says they have a lot to say. No doubt the characters will make this an absolutely fascinating watch. Huzzah!