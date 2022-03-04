Opinion: How “Git Gud” Is Ruining the Country

This. I get you want to play the game and enjoy it like everyone else, but easy mode would ruin the experience. This feeling, this sense of accomplishment. There’s nothing like it. You CAN do it. https://t.co/WVKmMMA8OU — Ripley (@Ripleyman555) March 2, 2022

i'm in no way good at fromsoftware games but i still enjoy the challenge for what it is



easy mode would ruin it sry — Mari | マリ 🐺 VTuber (@MariTheHybrid) March 1, 2022

Regarding the #ELDENRING “souls games should have easy mode” debate, video games are an art form and challenge is a fundamental choice from the creator.

No one has ever suggested that a horror movie has a child friendly version have they? Because that would totally ruin the art. — Panda | HalfHeart (Charlie) (@Halfheart_hero) March 2, 2022

People's argument against raising the minimum wage is literally just "git gud", which is almost as funny as it is awful. — Spencer (@spencerghazen) January 19, 2021

If you don’t have the skills to make a living rage you shouldn’t be on Twitter. Minimum wage is there of a reason. It’s for teens and students not to raise a family on. If you can’t make yourself better to earn more your family it ain’t the governments job to take care of them — jd sparky (@jdsparky1) March 2, 2022

So don’t work for minimum wage? Get some job skills and get a better job like I did. — El Delicioso Magnifico (@El_Delicioso_) March 2, 2022