Opinion: How “Git Gud” Is Ruining the Country

It's a fascinating microcosm of American politics that illustrates a prime flaw in our personal attitudes toward failure.
To get it out of the way beforehand, I don’t think From Software should be forced to have an easy mode. That said, anything that makes a game more accessible is a good thing. One of the aspects I loved the most about playing The Last of Us Part II was the incredible lengths developer Naughty Dog went to make it playable by a wide range of gamers with various disabilities. Sight impaired, hearing impaired, and people with physical limitations can still participate fully in the story, and that is beautiful. It displays a more inclusive and democratic mindset going forward in the medium. The challenge can always be there for those who want it, but not mandatory for those who do not.
A lot of people hate this, especially if they have wrapped up a lot of personal identity in their toys. Rather than change the game to make it something everyone can enjoy, Gamers will just scream that others should “git gud” or get out. Struggle and fight are seen as intrinsic parts of the experience.
This. I get you want to play the game and enjoy it like everyone else, but easy mode would ruin the experience. This feeling, this sense of accomplishment. There’s nothing like it. You CAN do it. https://t.co/WVKmMMA8OU— Ripley (@Ripleyman555) March 2, 2022
i'm in no way good at fromsoftware games but i still enjoy the challenge for what it is— Mari | マリ 🐺 VTuber (@MariTheHybrid) March 1, 2022
easy mode would ruin it sry
Remember, these people are angry at an optional mode for players who have a tougher time. They don’t actually have to play that mode, but the fact that others might would destroy their own enjoyment of the product.
Regarding the #ELDENRING “souls games should have easy mode” debate, video games are an art form and challenge is a fundamental choice from the creator.— Panda | HalfHeart (Charlie) (@Halfheart_hero) March 2, 2022
No one has ever suggested that a horror movie has a child friendly version have they? Because that would totally ruin the art.
It is, essentially, what capitalist defenders say all the time. Since the Nineteenth Century up to the present day, there has always been this strain of people who are convinced that scrabbling to survive is an important part of the human condition that drives us to be better. They don’t even see the struggle as a necessary evil. It’s a positive good that should be encouraged.
Any conversation about the minimum wage will inevitably result in the simple adage that instead of changing the nature of low-paying work, the worker should find a new job or industry. They should “git gud” rather than demand a more equitable environment.
People's argument against raising the minimum wage is literally just "git gud", which is almost as funny as it is awful.— Spencer (@spencerghazen) January 19, 2021
If you don’t have the skills to make a living rage you shouldn’t be on Twitter. Minimum wage is there of a reason. It’s for teens and students not to raise a family on. If you can’t make yourself better to earn more your family it ain’t the governments job to take care of them— jd sparky (@jdsparky1) March 2, 2022
The ”git gud” mindset is one that embraces the binary of winners and losers. There will be some people who can beat the game, and the rest are noobs who should get better or die. The fact that there don’t actually have to be losers at all is abhorrent to them. The game is only worth something if someone is failing while they succeed.
So don’t work for minimum wage? Get some job skills and get a better job like I did.— El Delicioso Magnifico (@El_Delicioso_) March 2, 2022
This is nonsense in the real world. Someone who flips burgers is not losing a game. Society needs burgers and it always will. Service jobs aren’t a tutorial level until the player is ready to take on more worthy tasks. They are the backbone of the American economy.
A better world cannot be built just by entrepreneurship. Someone may start their own plumbing company, but they will still require labor to make pipes, build houses, maintain water systems, provide gas for their trucks, and a million other aspects. No matter how much someone “got gud”, there will be a huge chunk of society working at labor levels to make that entrepreneur’s “win” possible.
“Git gud” is not a viable social philosophy unless the goal is to create failures that exist only in service to the chosen few who can steal labor's effort to launch themselves into success. I see a lot of Gamers who are enraged that any effort would be made to democratize the medium, and they carry that resentment into arguments over jobs and poverty. As long as we are dedicated to seeing the economy as a game dividing winners from everyone else, it’s going to continue its slow decay. An easy mode does not dilute the glory of a challenge overcome. It gets more people in the game. That's very important when the stakes are homelessness and starvation instead of PlayStation trophy.