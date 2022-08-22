Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Stage

Houston Theater Week Begins Today With Some Really Good Live Performance Deals

August 22, 2022 4:00AM

Jumping for joy at the Houston Ballet and the chance to Buy One Get One Free tickets
Jumping for joy at the Houston Ballet and the chance to Buy One Get One Free tickets Photo by Houston Ballet


For the next week starting today, a number of live performance venues in Houston are offering Buy One, Get One Free tickets to jumpstart the 2022-23 arts season.

In pre-pandemic years past, Houston theaters offered a one-day only, in-person chance to buy tickets for the coming season at a discount.

This year, two things have changed: besides the additional days (August 22-29)  there's no "in-person" requirement. Instead go to HoustonTheaterWeek.com and type in the promo code HTXARTS.

Participating permanent resident companies include: Houston Symphony, Houston Ballet, Alley Theatre, Houston Grand Opera, DaCamera, Performing Arts Houston, Theatre Under the Stars and The Hobby Center. Also Houston’s community theater groups and professional music ensembles such as: ROCO, Dirt Dogs Theatre Company, Main Street Theater, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, Kinetic Ensemble and 4th Wall Theatre Company.

The week-long event is sponsored by The Theater District Houston Association and Houston First Corporation. Some of the shows and performances include: Ain’t Misbehavin’, Bach’s Cello Suites, Chicago The Musical, Cinderella, DaCamera Presents Kendrick Scott’s: Unearthed, Dance Theatre of Harlem
Handel’s Messiah, Legally Blonde the Musical, Mary Poppins, Rent, She’s Got Soul, STOMP and
Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 33-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation