Houston Theater Week Begins Today With Some Really Good Live Performance Deals

For the next week starting today, a number of live performance venues in Houston are offering Buy One, Get One Free tickets to jumpstart the 2022-23 arts season.In pre-pandemic years past, Houston theaters offered a one-day only, in-person chance to buy tickets for the coming season at a discount.This year, two things have changed: besides the additional days (August 22-29) there's no "in-person" requirement. Instead go to HoustonTheaterWeek.com and type in the promo codeParticipating permanent resident companies include: Houston Symphony, Houston Ballet, Alley Theatre, Houston Grand Opera, DaCamera, Performing Arts Houston, Theatre Under the Stars and The Hobby Center. Also Houston’s community theater groups and professional music ensembles such as: ROCO, Dirt Dogs Theatre Company, Main Street Theater, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, Kinetic Ensemble and 4th Wall Theatre Company.The week-long event is sponsored by The Theater District Houston Association and Houston First Corporation. Some of the shows and performances include:, Bach’s Cello Suites,DaCamera Presents Kendrick Scott’s: Unearthed, Dance Theatre of HarlemHandel’s Messiah,STOMP and