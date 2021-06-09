 
Comicpalooza 2021 Announces Stars From The Mandalorian Will Be at This Year's Event

Houston Press | June 9, 2021 | 12:31pm
Get ready to march
Photo by Comicpalooza
Comicpalooza organizers have just announced that  Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, and Ming-Na Wen from Disney's The Mandalorian will be part of the lineup at this year's comicon at the George R. Brown on Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18.

“We’re excited about the Mandalorian lineup not only because the show is current and beloved but each person has had a wonderfully diverse and amazing career thus far, playing key roles in many popular films and series,” said Aimée McCurtain, Chief Strategy Officer for Comicpalooza and Vice President of Enterprise Strategy for Houston First Corporation, “We look forward to hosting these stars in Houston and providing fans a memorable experience.”

Esposito, the everyman actor, should attract all manner of TV and streaming fans since he is well known for his parts in The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and The Boys just to name a few.  He plays the villain Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.

Katie Sackhoff (Battlestar Gallactica) plays Bo-Katan Kryze in the series while Carl Weathers (Apollo Creed in the Rocky films) is Greef Karga. Ming-Na Wen (ER and Mulan) plays Fennec Shand.

And if that all isn't enough, Comicpalooza is also bringing back and expanding its Star Wars-themed 501st Legion.

For more information, visit comicpalooza.com

