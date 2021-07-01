Miller Outdoor Theatre Changes Ticket Policies Again to Better Assure Attendance

Richard III (played on the Miller stage by Jack Young in 2017) allegedly had his two young nephews murdered to gain the throne. Imagine what he'll do to you if you reserve tickets and are a no-show.

In response to the pandemic, Miller Outdoor Theatre instituted a new ticketing system in spring 2021. Instead of standing in line to at the Miller box office to get four free tickets in the covered seating, would-be patrons were asked to sign up online. Easier and more trouble free for one and all.

But it seems, human nature being what it is, that if you put out the effort to first stand in line to secure those four tickets and you do it just a day or so before the performance, you're a lot likelier to actually follow through and show up.

The change to online ordering — while safer during COVID times and more popular — is being retained, but there's some tweaking going on. Miller wants to increase the odds that if you take a ticket, you'll use a ticket rather than reserving a spot that someone else would have been glad to use but didn't know you'd be a no-show.

"By shortening the time from one week to 2 days prior to the performance, we anticipate more ticket holders will be attending the shows," the Wednesday press release said.

Please note, the spots on the hill which are never reserved, are still available to anyone who arrives for a performance — although for now Miller is retaining the pod grid structure of no more than ten people in an area.

The convenience of online tickets as opposed to standing in line for several hours is a no-brainer. So the hope is that people don't mess this up. Barring any unforeseen emergencies or sudden COVID panic attacks, if you take a ticket then use it. Or tell Miller you can't make it after all and give the tickets back. Miller and other would-be patrons will thank you for that.

For more information, visit milleroutdoortheatre.com or call the box office at 832-487-7123.

