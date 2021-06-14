Now Stream This: New and Returning Shows You Want to Give a Try

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

The summer is here, and there are many television shows on the horizon. Summers can be a drag without a major series that captures everyone’s attention. This summer has a couple of series that have the chance to be the weekly point of fascination and some that might surprise and turn into the summer’s breakout hit. There are highly anticipated returning series as well as some brand new shows that will be vying for your attention premiering this summer. Here are a few recommendations on what to check out this summer, from big tentpole properties to small charming series and some interesting stuff in between.

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock, May 20)

We Are Lady Parts is a British comedy series that follows an all-female, all-Muslim punk band as they navigate cultural and personal differences while trying to make a name for themselves in the music industry and get a proper break. The series original pilot aired in 2018 on British television. A six-episode series was ordered, and it’s finally available to watch on Peacock. The series is really funny, pilling multiple bits into one scene after another, and the cast is excellent. The series is perfect for anyone looking for a comedy that is unique, fun, and exploring cultures we rarely see on TV.

Lisey’s story (Apple TV+, June 4)

Lisey’s Story is an adaption of the Stephen King novel of the same name. The series stars Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon, who, through a series of unsettling events, has to deal with memories of her late husband that she has purposely blocked from her mind. Clive Owen joins Moore in a prestige horror series vehicle on Apple TV+. Lisey’s Story continues the trend of Oscar-winning women entering the sphere of television with a series that revolves around their talents (see Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown). The two main stars alone are reason enough to check out the series.

Loki (Disney+, June 9)

Another Marvel TV show is here. Loki will be following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, offering up another unique Marvel series. Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson, who will be playing Agent Mobius M. Mobius, an agent of the Time Variance Authority, an organization dedicated to monitoring the various timelines and realities of the universe. The time-bending series will look to build upon the success of its Marvel TV predecessors, which were good but had flaws, and it will be interesting to see if it can deliver where those shows faltered. Tom Hiddleston as Loki is arguably the best thing to come out of Marvel outside of the big three of Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor, so it has the potential to be great.

Lupin (Netflix, June 11)

Part II of the silky-smooth French heist series, Lupin, is upon us. After a thrilling tale of revenge and family-centered around a charismatic and cool performance by Omar Sy as Assane Diop, Lupin Part 2 will continue the story after a legitimately shocking cliffhanger in Part 1. Lupin was very digestible, being a short, concise series that leaves you wanting more. Its success is primarily due to Omar Sy’s performance and the thrilling array of heists Assane pulls off. At five episodes, the first part of Lupin is a bite-sized snack compared to other shows, so catching up in time for Part 2 won’t be a challenge whatsoever. Lupin is excellent, hilarious, and the continuation of the series looks exciting. (And for those of you bothered by the dubbing on the trailer, please note that Netflix offers viewers the "option" of an English language dubbed version, but those of you who want to continue to hear the actors (especially Omar Sy) speak in their real voices and don't mind subtitles, be assured you can still watch the undubbed original French version.)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, June 20)

Rick and Morty has become the premier adult animation series garnering a ravenous fanbase that inhales everything the show has to offer, and Season 5 is looking to continue that trend. For the uninitiated, Rick and Morty is about an intergalactic mad scientist named Rick Sanchez who takes his grandson Morty on ridiculous adventure after ridiculous adventure. It basically came to fruition as a Back to the Future parody and has grown to much more. Rick and Morty has been exploring its family dynamics in interesting ways building on its characters and becoming much more than the crude humor it’s perceived as, but expect a lot of crude humor because it is very good at it. The world-building and dangling plot lines have fans of the series very excited for its return.

I Think You Should Leave (Netflix, July 6)

The first season of I Think You Should Leave was released, and the world kept spinning — until the show became one of the most talked-about and memed comedies on social media. The sketch comedy show by Tim Robinson is absurd and hilarious. The basic premise is that every sketch is Tim Robinson and whoever his guests are in escalating ridiculous situations trying to drive someone to leave. I Think You Should Leave is a success story in that it came from nowhere, was really funny, became a sensation, and we get more of it, no strings attached.

The White Lotus (HBO, July 11)

The White Lotus is a comedy series about various guest’s experiences at a tropical resort. The show has a well-populated cast of recognizable faces, including Steve Zahn (Strange Wilderness), Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie), and Molly Shannon (SNL), among others. It seems like there is something more going on in this show, with an air of darkness behind the bits and references to murder in the trailer, making it seem like it will turn into a sort of murder mystery on a resort. Sounds fun.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, July 23)

Season 1 of Ted Lasso was one of the best surprises of 2020. With a simple premise of an American football coach being tasked to manage a European soccer team, Ted Lasso revealed itself to be a lot more than a sitcom with a silly quirk. The series stars Jason Sudekis as Ted Lasso, whose positivity never wavers, and he will wear on his players until they can’t help but buy into his hopeful disposition. Ted Lasso was surprisingly deep and emotional, making its feel-good sentiment feel earned and grounded in its characters. Like all other Apple series, it is well made and high-quality, shot on location in England. If you are familiar with English soccer and have seen the first season, you can probably see the logical next step for the series, which will undoubtedly have some fireworks.

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu, August 18)

Nine Perfect Strangers is an adaption of the New York Times Best Selling novel by the same title written by Liane Moriarty. The story takes place at a health and wellness resort where nine strangers, who are seeking rejuvenation and healing, presumably come to realize there is something off about the place and the people watching them. The series stars Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall, Mellissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, and many other notable performers. The mini-series has all the ingredients to allow its audience to fall into its story, especially when you factor in its talented cast and mysterious nature.