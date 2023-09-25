Amid the Writers' Strike, What New Shows Are Ahead This Fall



There are a ton of shows releasing this fall despite Hollywood’s turbulent time with the ongoing actors and writers strike. There are several new shows that will provide some good and engaging television in a year that has been very hit or miss. There are a lot of thrillers and some franchise spinoffs that look appealing. Here are a few shows that might be worth checking out this fall:



The Other Black Girl (Hulu)





The Other Black Girl is an adaption of Zakiya Dalila Harris’s debut novel of the same name, a book she sold at auction for $1 million. It’s a humorous thriller that explores the publishing industry as it follows Nella (Sinclair Daniel), the only black woman in her office dealing with the rise of a new star in Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) with a very Jordan Peele-esque twist that serves as the mystery of the show that makes the series very binge-able as episodes aren’t super long. The series’ first season is available to stream in its entirety on Hulu.



The Gold (Paramount+)



British TV has had such a steady presence in America the past few years. We saw it culminate in one of the summer’s best shows, Hijack, and now we have another potential gem in The Gold. It follows the real-life event of a large robbery that took place in England in 1983, where 26 million pounds worth of gold bullion and diamonds were stolen from a warehouse near Heathrow Airport. Jack Lowden from Slow Horses stars with a great cast of performers and seems like another tight, well-made BBC drama with an incredible premise that you can dive into. The Gold is streaming now on Paramount+.



The Changeling (Apple TV+)



The Changeling is another bold Apple TV+ that is one part fairy tale, one part horror story. It stars one of the best actors out in, Oscar Nominee Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah) as Apollo, who is dealing with the mystery of his wife who vanished after some supernatural and traumatizing events after having their child. The first three episodes are dense, almost too dense to really engage with anything other than the story, but once Apollo ventures out on his journey to find his wife, it picks up immensely while being fantastical and horrifying at the same time. The Changeling is available to stream now on Apple TV+.





The Walking Dead: Daryl Dickson (AMC)



The Walking Dead has been a steady presence on television for more than a decade, for better and for worse. A lot of people checked out of the main series many years ago, but many remained, powering the juggernaut into several spin-offs, leading us all the way to its newest series centering on Norman Reedus’s iconic character, Daryl Dickson. The series is like a breath of fresh air, changing the setting from the over-trodden swamps of Georgia to the French countryside in what looks like another gruff samurai protects messianic child story that literally always works. The series’ first episode is good, and there are still zombies or “Walkers,” but it might be a good reentry point for people who lost interest in The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dickson is available on AMC and AMC+.



Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)



Brie Larson stars in and produces this adaption of the best-selling novel Lessons in Chemistry written by Bonnie Garmus. Larson plays Elizabeth Zott, who takes a position on a TV cooking program and sets out to educate a nation of housewives about much more than recipes when her ambition of becoming a scientist in the 1950s is hindered by the patriarchal culture. The series is a showcase and change of pace for Larson, who has been deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the show looks like it can be a very entertaining series with very high production quality. Lessons in Chemistry premieres on Apple TV+ on October 13.





The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)



Mike Flannagan, the filmmaker behind The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, is back with another horror miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher. The series is based loosely on the short story of the same name by Edgar Allen Poe and will follow a CEO and his family after his children start dying one by one each in mysterious circumstances. Some of Flannagan’s frequent collaborators — Rahul Kohli and Kate Siegal — are back in what looks like another really good, scary miniseries. The series is also Flanagan’s last Netflix project after he accepted an overall deal with Prime Video earlier this year. The Fall of the House of Usher premieres exclusively on Netflix on October 12.





A Murder at the End of the World (FX)





FX’s new thriller looks like a dark “Who Done It” in the vein of Knives Out but with a straight and slightly horrifying face. The series follows amateur detective Darby Hart, played by Emma Corrin, who, along with eight guests, is invited to a remote retreat by an elusive billionaire where, surprise, a murder happens, and Hart must investigate the incident and find the killer before it strikes again. The series looks promising, and hopefully, it can sustain its mystery and intrigue throughout its seven-episode run. A Murder at the End of the World premieres on FX on November 14.



Gen V (Amazon Prime)



The Boys has been a sensation, being one of the best superhero properties out with its mature and socially aware showing us what having superheroes in our world would actually be like. Now it’s time to venture into another part of its world with Gen V, which is focusing on the next generation of heroes and all the messed up stuff that goes on at superhero college with a new cast of characters (with some figures from The Boys set to appear). It’s a The Boys spin-off, so expect a lot of gore and a lot of truly messed up things to happen. The question that the series must answer is if we really need to expand on something that is already good, and Gen V will have to prove its own merits while living up to its bigger and older sibling.