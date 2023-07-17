Navigation
Queensbury Theatre Presents Spring Awakening

July 17, 2023 4:00AM

Cameron Majewski will play Moritz in Spring Awakening.
Cameron Majewski will play Moritz in Spring Awakening. Photo by Marco Camacho

Queensbury Theatre, the beautiful facility near the intersection of I-10 and Sam Houston Parkway in CityCentre, today announces a new production of Spring Awakening, the first production from the theater's Bridge Program.

The Bridge Program, a collaboration between Tribble School for Performing Arts and Queensbury's Main Stage,  is described as an attempt to connect recent graduates and young professionals in Houston's theater world.

Queensbury Theatre is in the midst of another revival and hopes to release its next season in the coming months. Its aim will be to be "family-friendly" said Bethany White, Associate Director and Resident Choreographer — a label which doesn't fit Spring Awakening with its themes of parental sexual abuse, teen sex and teen suicide.

Asked then why they selected this play,  White said it was because they thought it was something that young actors could relate to. And that their regular season will focus on musicals that any age can attend.

The cast of Spring Awakening will include Tommy Tune Award winners and Tribble School for Performing Arts alumni Adam Kral (Moritz) and Nic Rhew (Melchior). Kral recently performed in Godspell with Brenham’s Unity Theatre, and Rhew will attend Baldwin Wallace University in the fall to study musical theater.

Performances are scheduled for July 28 through August 6 at Queensbury Theatre, 12777 Queensbury Lane. For more information call 713-467-4497 or visit queensburytheatre.org $22-$37..
