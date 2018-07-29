Comedy of Errors Delights at Houston Shakespeare Festival

Whether it's from Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock or the Olsen twins, we're often told it takes two. But what about four?

Apparently, William Shakespeare thought four is the way to go, because when he decided to riff on Roman playwright Plautus’s Menaechmi, a mistaken identity comedy about a set of twins separated and raised apart, he threw in a second set of twins to allow for even more wacky hijinks to ensue. And ensue they do in the Houston Shakespeare Festival’s production of Comedy of Errors.

The backstory here is that Aegeon, a Syracusan, has been arrested in Ephesus, which has a strict “no dogs or Syracusans allowed” policy, while searching for his missing son, Antipholus. Aegeon actually has twin sons, both named Antipholus, with twin servants, both named Dromio, that were separated years before. His search for the missing twin has brought him to Ephesus where, in fact, the missing Antipholus (and the missing Dromio) live. At the same time, the Syracusan Antipholus also arrives in Ephesus with the Syracusan Dromio, neither aware that Aegeon, the missing Antipholus, and the missing Dromio are already there. Cue the mistaken identity hijinks with the Antipholi and Dromios; the Ephesian Antipholus’s pregnant wife, Adriana; her sister, Luciana; a goldsmith, Angelo; a courtesan; and a couple of merchants, all becoming increasingly confused and increasingly irate.