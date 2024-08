ADMIRAL ACKBAR: It's a ... nah, you know what? I can't do it.

Serial killers can be good girl dads too.2 Reubens out of 5."30,000 fans. 300 cops. 1 serial killer. No escape.""300 cops? Guess the victims were white."Cooper Adams (Josh Hartnett) is making his daughter Riley's (Ariel Donoghue) dreams come true by talking her to a concert by her favorite artist, Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan). What Riley doesn't know if her father is actually a serial killer known as "The Butcher." And what Cooper doesn't know — but susses out soon enough — is that the concert is a carefully planned scheme to take him into police custody.M. Night Shyamalan, the writer/director of, has been making movies long enough for his career to come full circle. From early triumphs () to diminishing returns (), to rock bottom (), to false hope () to "nope, still not great" (). Does MNS's latest represent a return to classic M. Night form?Before we get to that, it should be noted that 2024 has now given us two Shyamalan movies. Recall that M. Night's daughter Ishana's debutdropped back in June. That lackluster effort didn't do much to quiet criticism of so-called nepo babies. And now that you mention it, neither will eldest daughter Saleka's ... extended performance here.wasn't screened for the press, so if this review comes across as abrupt, it's because your easily distracted reviewer only saw it yesterday afternoon. Generally speaking, when movies are withheld from advance scrutiny, it's not a good thing. And thisalready seems to have played out with, which is receiving ... let's call them less than raves As for, it's about what you'd expect from Shyamalan at this point. Some intriguing ideas and interesting direction hobbled by this weird insistence on overexplaining absolutely everything. This isn't helped by how he farts around for a good half hour before getting to the action.Calling it "overexplaining" isn't an exaggeration. There's a scene where the FBI profiler (Hayley Mills) informs the assembled cops that they're moving to "Contingency Four" of the capture plan, and then proceeds to regurgitate exactly what that means, presumably for our benefit. Lady Raven also improbably (and perhaps inevitably) ends up playing a key role in the plot.But not before MNS gives himself another bit part. It's less indulgent than, at least.Hartnett does what he can, making Cooper almost believable as a devoted father who just happens to be someone who, as the T-shirt vendor puts it, "deli preps" his victims. Shyamalan doesn't give him much to work with, and his dialogue (especially with Donoghue at the concert) is cringe-worthy. The highlight of the whole film might be the bit part played by Kid Cudi in absolute diva/bitch mode.The big twist aboutis ... there is no twist. One might have hoped a more straightforward story would play to Shyamalan's strengths, but aside from Hartnett, Donoghue, and an underused Alison Pill, the film's once again dragged down by the writer/director's persistent inability to leave anything to the imagination.On top of that, there's no excuse for making Saleka such a central part of the finished product. Not only do we get her third act turn into a master detective, she also sings almost *five* full songs, each of which brings any tension in the arena to a shuddering halt. Shyamalan seems to have found himself a nice little niche where he can elevate his family and make movies in his native Philadelphia, except