Hamilton Still Coming to Houston, Single Ticket Sales Open April 3

We will not be defeated! Hamilton is still coming to Houston this summer.

Yes, even in the midst of the coronavirus malaise, we have something to look forward to this summer and to act upon starting this Friday.

Broadway Across America has announced that single tickets for Hamilton at the Hobby Center will go on sale April 3 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Performances run June 30 through August 9.

Hamilton is, of course, a story of the beginning's of America, told through a 21st Century lens. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuael Miranda, Hamilton has won "Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors," a press release announcing the sales states.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $89 to $229 with a select number of $399 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.



With optimism in your heart and a credit card in hand, now's your chance to see the founding fathers musical if you haven't. And just so you don't forget what all the fuss is about: