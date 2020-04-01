 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
We will not be defeated! Hamilton is still coming to Houston this summer.
We will not be defeated! Hamilton is still coming to Houston this summer.
Photo by Joan Marcus

Hamilton Still Coming to Houston, Single Ticket Sales Open April 3

Margaret Downing | April 1, 2020 | 2:12pm
AA

Yes, even in the midst of the coronavirus malaise, we have something to look forward to this summer and to act upon starting this Friday.

Broadway Across America has announced that single tickets for Hamilton at the Hobby Center will go on sale April 3 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Performances run June 30 through August 9.

Hamilton is, of course, a story of the beginning's of America, told through a 21st Century lens. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuael Miranda, Hamilton has won "Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors," a press release announcing the sales states.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $89 to $229 with a select number of $399 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement. 


With optimism in your heart and a credit card in hand, now's your chance to see the founding fathers musical if you haven't. And just so you don't forget what all the fuss is about:

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.