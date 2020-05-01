 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Tamarie Cooper (on the floor) presents a mix tape to pep up your spirits.
And Now, To Cheer People Up: Catastrophic Theatre's Tamarie Cooper Mix Tape

Margaret Downing | May 1, 2020 | 4:00am
Looking for something to do to perk up your spirits amid the COVID-19 blues all you social distancing avant garders out there?

Try this: Co-artistic director and actor Tamarie Cooper's lovingly assembled favorite musical numbers from her recent shows. You can catch the compilation on their youtube channel or right here and now.

Enjoy, courtesy of Houston's own Catastrophic Theatre — which, by the way, has sent out a message saying it will not open until it can be sure it's safe for everyone to come in.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

