Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: K-Pop, Music of Queen and Frida B-Day

Whether you prefer the music of Freddie Mercury or John Denver's ballads, ancestral dances or modern hip-hop, this is the weekend when you don't have to choose. Celebrate culture, in all its forms, with Fly Dance, The Music of Queen, Tai Chi, a K-Pop competition and a brunch-tastic Frida Kahlo birthday celebration. This week's bonus event? Tenor Mike Eldred sings "Annie's Song," "Rocky Mountain High," "Sunshine on My Shoulders" and more.

Fly is what happens when street dance and classical music meet. Photo by Yuri Peña

Destination Latino America. Photo by Sergio Espinosa

Bienvenidos! Welcome! Celebrate the rich cultures of Latin America this Friday morning with the rhythmic music, traditional dances and colorful costumes of Mexico, Bolivia, Ecuador and Puerto Rico. Produced by local dance organization Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico, Destination Latino America will have us all moving to the beat.

Come back again Friday night when Fly Dance Company: The Gentlemen of Hip Hop take over the Miller Outdoor stage with their high energy dance and positive messages about healthy eating and combating cyberbullying.

Performances are scheduled for July 5 at 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday at Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive. For information, visit milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free.

Brody Dolyniuk looks nothing like Freddie Mercury, but close your eyes and he nails it when singing "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are the Champions" and "Somebody to Love." With a gift for capturing the voices and mannerisms of iconic characters, the Houston Symphony has booked the vocalist for this weekend's The Music of Queen. Berklee-trained arranger/conductor Brent Havens — taking a break from composing for orchestras, feature films and television — conducts the Houston Symphony that pumps up the volume accompanied by a full rock band.

Performances are scheduled for July 5 and July 6 at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana. For information, call 713-224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. $30 to $99.

Four Dragons Institute presents Tai Chi. Photo by Li Fu Photography

Make this the summer of getting fit with all sorts of offerings at Discovery Green — Zumba, Hatha yoga, parkour, dance, core-focused yoga and a beginner class called "Off the Couch" — dubbed Fitness in the Park presented by Sprouts Farmers Market. If the goal is relaxing the mind from television's political infighting and energizing the body from whatever sins you've heaped upon it, then look to the weekly Tai Chi classes that kick off this Friday. The open level course presented by Four Dragons Institute will leave you with a sense of gratitude and a better connection to your own inner peace and tranquility. Bring a towel, water and yoga mat.

Tai Chi classes are scheduled for July 5 through August 30 from 9-10 a.m. Fridays at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney. For information, visit discoverygreen.com. Free.

Who will make it to the K-Pop World Festival in Changwon? Photo by Republic of Korea/Flickr via CC

Before the stylists swoop in with their glittery costumes, gelled hair and camera ready polish, up and coming K-Pop stars need to prove they've got the chops and can actually sing and dance. The Houston Preliminary Competition for the 2019 K-Pop World Festival is this Saturday afternoon, and audience members can get in on the ground floor to see who might represent the United States in Korea this fall. This event is hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Houston and the Houston Korean Education Center. Tickets are required; seating is limited.

A performance is scheduled for July 6 at 2 p.m. Saturday at MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-521-4533 or visit matchouston.org. Free.

This is the time when it's OK to be extra. Photo by Alex Barber

The Frida lookalikes will be en masse this Saturday when East End Studio Gallery celebrates the 102nd birthday of Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón with a Frida Loteria & Birthday Brunch. While enjoying authentic Mexican food and drinks, guests will play Frida-themed Loteria with a chance to win original art by local artists. Whoever wins the costume contest nets a Frida photo session with photographer Alex Barber, while the Cuchara Market will be set up out front with Frida themed arts and crafts.

The Frida Loteria & Birthday Brunch is scheduled for July 6 from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday; the Cuchara Market is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, both at Cuchara Restaurant, 214 Fairview. For information, call 713-942-0000 or visit cuchararestaurant.com or facebook.com/eestudiogallery. $45 ($10 for additional cards).

"Take Me Home, Country Roads." Photo by Brenda Ahearn Photography

Fun isn't limited to just the weekends, so this week's bonus event includes the first of the Summer Concerts at The George. Vocalist Mike Eldred presents The Very Best of John Denver, courtesy of A.D. Players, reminding us that Earth's natural wonders should be enjoyed and preserved. Eldred, a tenor, is no stranger to Broadway, having appeared as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables and in the original cast of The Civil War.

A performance is scheduled for July 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at A.D. Players at The George Theater, 5420 Westheimer. For information, call 713-526-2721 or visit adplayers.org. $25 to $75.