Performing Arts Houston's 2023-24 Season Mixes Familiar Friends With New Faces

Much like the age-old wedding tradition, Performing Arts Houston’s freshly announced 2023-24 season combines something old with something new. Audiences will see art from familiar groups like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Manual Cinema and David Sedaris along with groups making their debut with the organization like Howie Mandel, Step Afrika! and Time for Three.
And like any good wedding celebration, it’s filled with excitement and a special touch that will please everyone.
“We have a commitment to looking at all art forms. Every season, audiences are going to see family programming, music, dance, theater, comedians and speakers,” said Meg Booth, president and CEO of Performing Arts Houston. “Within this particular season, one of the things that was on our mind is that as stressed as our society is, we wanted to capture joy, curiosity, humor and creativity. Definitely, one of the themes for the season is that we're capturing the joy of humanity. The arts really present an opportunity for people to come together, learn things together, laugh together and celebrate humanity.”
Keeping with the idea of a wedding and the many years of bliss to hopefully follow, there are a multitude of milestone anniversaries represented in the season. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo and the Kronos Quartet will both ring in their 50th anniversary, the Vienna Boys Choir will commemorate their 100th year of international tours and Step Afrika! will fête its 30th year of performing.
While the landmark years are all worth noting, Booth says their bookings on the 2023-24 season were more happenstance than premeditation.
“We didn't look for them, but they were all milestones that we wanted to participate in. Any given year, there are going to be some people who are celebrating something, but we [had the good fortune] to take advantage of these arts groups’ anniversaries this year,” she said.
Also of note are the debuts – whether they be first time appearances in Houston or new to the Performing Arts family – which come in spades. Howie Mandel, Step Afrika!, Time for Three, Bruce Liu and Bluey’s Big Play will experience their Performing Arts debuts in the coming year.
“We say that there is something for everyone here, and it is absolutely true,” Booth said. “It's always a blast bringing new artists [for audiences] to be introduced to.”
Of course, it’s impossible to speak of Performing Arts Houston without thinking of its home base at Jones Hall (although the organization does host performances in other venues). The historic building has undergone years’ worth of renovations. With this new facelift finally wrapping up at the end of 2023, Booth says that both the Jones Hall and Performing Arts Houston experiences will delight guests.
“Audiences will see changes immediately, not only when they come to Jones Hall but when they come to the theater district,” Booth said, referencing the work taking place at the newly christened Lynn Wyatt Square for the Performing Arts.
The plaza sits at the epicenter of the theater district, bordered by Bayou Place, the Alley Theatre, Jones Hall and the TC Energy Center building.
manifold updates to the building and experiences to be had inside.
“We're doing a lot of improvements in the lobby for wayfinding. We are expanding the number of restrooms and making it much easier to get to them. The entire theater will have new seats for the first time in 27 years, and the seats are high-end, ergonomically designed, state-of-the-art seats,” she described. “There will be two aisles into the orchestra seating to make wayfinding better. We're improving ADA access throughout the entire theater. The lighting and sound equipment is going to be improved, and we're going have a new green room.”
Perhaps exciting for some is the upgrade to the elevator, which Booth says will run faster and more efficiently.
With an upcoming season that features nearly 20 arts groups, Performing Arts holds steadfast in its commitment to take art beyond the stage and into the community.
The upcoming season features extended programs for Houston area students and community members, including an education residency with Step Afrika!, student matinee performances of Manual Cinema’s Leonardo! and engagements with Performing Arts' brainchild, the New/Now project.
These special events add to Performing Arts Houston’s regular ongoing education and community engagement programming, including open rehearsals, master classes, Westwood Trust Creative Chats with main stage artists and H-E-B Performance Preludes, a series featuring local student and community performing arts groups in showcases that connect them to a wider audience.
“Throughout the season, we develop and create education and learning opportunities for all of the shows,” Booth said. “There are a lot of opportunities to interact with and engage in the art more than just the evening performances.”
To be clear, anyone can purchase tickets for Performing Arts Houston's shows. The membership, which starts at $25 per season, offers benefits often associated with a subscription without the hassle of re-upping each year. Perks of membership include first access to seats when they go on sale, discounts to certain performances, the ability to switch ticket dates without penalty and first access to new programming that is added throughout the year.
“The membership model gives us an opportunity to mirror sales along with the way things are continuing to present themselves to us. While we do announce the majority of the season now, we know that we're going to have a couple of extra shows that we will add on throughout the course of the year,” Booth said.
Stay tuned to the Performing Arts website for those additions.
Performing Arts Houston's full 2023-24 season is as follows:
Bluey’s Big Play
July 29-30
Brown Theater, Wortham Center
The first live theatrical adaptation of the Disney+ children’s animated series Bluey. Audiences can enjoy an all-new adventure with the Australian blue heeler puppy Bluey, her sister Bingo, Mum Chilli, and Dad Bandit.
MOMIX: Alice
September 16-17
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Connecticut-based contemporary dance company MOMIX combines dance, acrobatics, and illusions in Moses Pendleton’s newest work inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. On Saturday, September 16, audiences can attend Performing Arts Houston’s 2023-2023 Opening Night Party for an additional cost of $100, benefiting Performing Arts Houston’s education and community engagement programs.
An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi
September 23
Zilkha Hall, The Hobby Center
Actor, host, writer, designer, and producer Isaac Mizrahi and his band of jazz musicians perform an evening of cabaret, featuring songs by likes of Madonna, Barbra Streisand, Billie Eilish, Cole Porter and more. Throughout the evening, Mizrahi shares comedic musings about pop culture and stories from his 30-year career in entertainment.
John Waters: End of the World
October 13
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
John Waters’ new one-man spoken word comedy act comes to Houston on Friday the 13th this October. A limited number of VIP ticket holders will attend a post-show “Group Therapy” session with Waters, a legendary director whose 17 films include Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, Cry-Baby and Hairspray.
Lila Downs: Dia de Los Muertos
October 19
Jones Hall
Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer Lila Downs brings a special evening of music to Jones Hall celebrating Día de los Muertos, Mexico’s Day of the Dead, featuring folklorico dancing and a mariachi band.
Madagascar The Musical
October 20-21
Jones Hall
The Houston debut of a new musical based on the DreamWorks animated motion picture franchise Madagascar features impressive costumes, high-energy dance numbers, and comedy for all ages.
An Evening with Howie Mandel
October 22
Jones Hall
Named one of the “Top 100 Comics of All Time” by Comedy Central, Howie Mandel makes his Performing Arts Houston stand-up debut. A globally recognized entertainment trailblazer, Mandel is a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and has made 22 guest appearances on The Tonight Show throughout his 30-year career.
Step Afrika!: Drumfolk
October 27-28
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Step Afrika! is the first professional dance company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, founded in 1994 by Houston native C. Brian Williams. Williams’ connections to Houston run deep—his mother founded The Imani School nearly three decades ago and his brothers founded Lucille’s restaurant in 2012, continuing a culinary tradition started by the Williams' great grandmother nearly a century ago.
Vienna Boys Choir
November 1
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
The Vienna Boys Choir celebrates their 100th international tour. Since 1924, 2,750 choristers have sung over 1,000 tours in 100 different countries. Each year, the choir performs up to 300 concerts worldwide, attended by almost half a million audience members. Performing Arts Houston has presented the Vienna Boys Choir since 1979.
David Sedaris
November 3
Jones Hall
David Sedaris is one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers, the author of Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls and Calypso. After the talk, Sedaris will sign books for all in attendance.
New/Now: The Houston Artist Commissioning Project
January 19-20, 2024
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
New/Now is a comprehensive program which supports and showcases Houston artists from a wide range of artistic and cultural backgrounds. Tickets will be available on a sliding scale, from $0 to $100, with the ticket fees directly supporting the creation of new works by local artists. Applications for 2023-24 season awards opened on April 3 and will close on May 12. Winners will be announced later this summer. Details and applications at performingartshouston.org/newnow.
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
January 23, 2024
Jones Hall
Founded in New York City in the wake of the Stonewall Riots, the all-male ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, or “the Trocks,” returns with comedic parodies of classical ballets, all performed en pointe. First presented by Performing Arts Houston in 1978, the Trocks now celebrate 50 years of international acclaim.
Time For Three
February 9, 2024
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Classically trained instrumentalists and vocalists Charles Yang (violin), Nick Kendall (violin) and Ranaan Meyer (double bass) combine popular genres to create music and a sound all their own. Their latest album Letters for the Future, recorded with The Philadelphia Orchestra, won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo.
Manual Cinema: Leonardo!
February 23-23, 2024
Zilkha Hall, The Hobby Center
Manual Cinema creates a film in real time using hundreds of illustrated paper puppets, two-dimensional props, live actors, furry monster puppets and songs, bringing the books of Mo Willems’ children’s book Leonardo the Terrible Monster to life.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
March 7-9, 2024
Jones Hall
In its 57-year history, Performing Arts Houston has presented Alvin Ailey’s dance company more than any other artist. Designated “a vital American cultural ambassador to the world” by U.S. Congressional resolution, the company celebrates the uniqueness of the African American cultural experience. Each performance by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater culminates in Ailey’s magnum opus, Revelations.
Bruce Liu, Piano
April 2, 2024
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
The first prize winner of the 18th International Chopin Competition (2021), Bruce Liu’s recent engagements include appearances at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris, Vienna Konzerthaus, Tokyo Opera City and Carnegie Hall. His Houston debut recital features works by Rameau, Ravel, Liszt and Chopin.
The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes
April 12, 2024
Jones Hall
Join The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes (Westley) for a screening of the movie, followed by a moderated discussion of his experiences working on the film. A limited number of VIP Experience ticket holders will enjoy a meet and greet with Cary Elwes plus a signed copy of Elwes’ best-selling book As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.
A Thousand Thoughts: A Live Documentary with the Kronos Quartet
April 13, 2024
Jones Hall
For the Kronos Quartet’s 50th anniversary tour, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sam Green (The Weather Underground), in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning writer and editor Joe Bini (Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired, Grizzly Man), create a “live documentary” with the ensemble on stage, exploring the group’s groundbreaking, multi-decade career.
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
April 30, 2024
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain returns to Houston with a comedic menagerie of music genres. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own ukuleles for a special play-along during the evening.
Performing Arts Houston's 2023-24 season is currently on sale to members. Single tickets go on sale to the public beginning later this summer and on a rolling basis throughout the year. For more information, visit performingartshouston.org or call 713-227-4772. Memberships start at $25.