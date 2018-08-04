Caduceus Theater Arts Company Answers the Question Why in Porcelain

Do you recall what precipitated George Michael coming out back in 1998? Does the phrase “wide stance” mean anything to you? Don’t feel bad if it doesn’t. Today, anonymous gay sex in public toilets has slipped from headline news and public (at least heterosexual) consciousness. But Chay Yew’s Porcelain remember for you. The play, now being produced by the Caduceus Theater Arts Company, premiered in 1992, yet because it specifically considers a man caught between two worlds and fitting in neither, its continued relevance is sad, but can’t be questioned.

Like others before him (and certainly after), Yew’s John Lee is a man who’s yearning for connection led him to seek anonymous sex in a public toilet. But John wasn’t looking for something physical, he was in need of more, and that’s why the 19-year-old Chinese Brit, Cambridge-bound, is sitting in prison at the start of the play, accused of murdering his lover, William Hope, the man he met during clandestine cottaging.

While awaiting trial, John is visited by Dr. Jack Worthing, a criminal psychologist tasked with determining John’s sanity, though that’s not Worthing’s only goal. Worthing is in cahoots with Alan White, a Channel 4 TV presenter making a documentary about the case. For his help, Worthing is promised 1,000 pounds. Through flashbacks, interviews for the TV cameras, and sessions with Worthing, John’s story is revealed, but it’s about more than six shots that took a man’s life, or a weeks-long relationship doomed to fail. It’s a societal indictment. It’s about pain and rejection, feelings of not belonging. It’s about what it means to be doubly oppressed.