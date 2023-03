Ready For The 2023 Oscars? Too Bad, Because Here Are Your Picks

Mankind has now completed Year 1 A.T.S. (After The Slap), marking an entire spin around the sun following what was possibly/probably the most interesting thing to happen at the Academy Awards since that guy streaked David Niven (And while this is ostensibly an award prediction post, but the safe bet would be to take whatever the over is on number of jokes made about the incident during the broadcast.)As we'll see, there's a little something for everyone at the 2023 Oscars. You've got your crowd pleasing box office juggernauts, biopics of both the mostly fictional variety, unflinching examinations of the human condition, and a historical epic. And there's also a movie where both multidimensional escapades and sex toys figure prominently.That last one stands to win big this Sunday, as I think my official picks for the 95th Academy Awards will attest. Book with confidence (unless these are wrong, in which case I don't know you).Angela Bassett -Kerry Condon -Jamie Lee Curtis -Stephanie Hsu -Hong Chau -Potential vote split with(though JLC won the SAG), Bassett was next level in, but if I'm being honest, I liked Condon's quietly powerful turn in, and she won the Houston Film Critics Society award, if that counts for anything.It doesn't.I thinktakes it, but would not all be surprised if Curtis (or Condon) walked away with the trophy.Everyone anticipating what Bassett will be wearing. Have I been obsessed with her since? Yes. Yes I have.Brendan Gleeson -Brian Tyree Henry -Judd Hirsch -Barry Keoghan -Ke Huy Quan -Henry was wonderful in, which apparently only film critics saw. And as above (Best Supporting Actress), so, with another vote split. Plus, there's definitely precedent for someone with only eight minutes of screen time (like Hirsch) winning: Dame Judi Dench did it in 1998'sNot only does he have one of the best Hollywood comeback stories in recent memory, butis actually deserving as well. This may be the closest category to a lock as we've got this year.Quan. The guy quit acting in 2002 because of the lack of roles for Asian actors, and storms back with. Time for some love, Dr. Jones.- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Martin McDonagh- Ruben Östlund- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner- Todd FieldBy whatever metric you use for "original," Daniels should take this easily.And it will. Mark it forI don't know, but probably not those who have to clean up after the drunks at their Oscar party watching theclips.- Kazuo Ishiguro- Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, ...- Sarah Polley- Rian Johnson- Edward Berger, L. Paterson, Ian StokellDidreally get nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay? Jesus Marimba it did. Honestly, any of these other than that are contenders. Well, maybe not, which had its head way too far up its own ass.Sarah Polley will take this foras the consolation prize for not getting a Best Director nom, which sucks.Whoever is rooting forto go 0-fer on Oscar night.- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino- Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara- Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper- Dylan Cole, Vanessa Cole, Ben Procter- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Beverley DunnMuch respect for the folks onfor reproducing not only classic Memphis but horrible '70s Vegas, as well as thedesigners for truly imparting the horrors of trench warfare.But I gotta give the edge toSay what you want about the movie, it looks freaking fabulous. Yes, even the elephant.Whoever is rooting forto go 1-fer on Oscar night.- Roger Deakins- James Friend- Darius Khondji- Mandy Walker- Florian HoffmeisterInterestingly, the last war movie to win this award was, which would appear to give Friend the edge. But an Iñárritu movie () also won recently.has the same "nobody saw it" problem as the aforementionedInterestingly enough, I thinkpulls it off. For as harrowing a movie as it is, it's f*cking gorgeous to look at.Heyfans, this is the only look you're getting. And with good reason.was good! So was! And! This was a rare year in which every nominee could walk away and deserve it.But the one that really deserves it isDisney/Pixar has had a decent run with this award for the last few years. Time for some disappointment.As big a fan as I am of donkeys figuring prominently into this year's nominees (, see also:), it's the sprawling war epic's year.Did I stutter? It'sAll the Germans who came to Hollywood to party at Lemmy's spot at the Rainbow Bar and Grill."Naatu Naatu" () - M. M. Keeravani, Chandrabose"This Is a Life" () - Mitski, David Byrne, Ryan Lott"Lift Me Up" () - Rihanna, Tems, Ryan Coogler, ..."Hold My Hand" () - Lady Gaga, BloodPop"Applause" () - Diane WarrenThis is Diane Warren'snomination for Best Original Song, and she's not going to win this time, either. If it's any consolation, neither will "Hold My Hand," which is an empirically worse song than "Take My Breath Away" from the originalAll respect to RiRi, but I really think "has this in the bag. Pity this is's only nom.You, because you know you can't wait to see whatever production they come up with.- Justin Hurwitz- Son Lux- Carter Burwell- John Williams- Volker BertelmannI'd like to see Burwell or Williams win it, just to JW go out on top.wasn't all that memorable, however.Since the Academy can't pat themselves on the back this year by giving it Best Picture, I think they'll throw Justin Hurwitz another bone here forMe, because I'm mildly curious what those Son Lux dudes will be wearing.Andrea Riseborough -Michelle Williams -Cate Blanchett -Ana de Armas -Michelle Yeoh -It's hard to see this coming down to anyone other than Michelle Yeoh or Cate Blanchett. And even then, the groundswell for Yeoh seems unstoppable at this point (as always, ignore the BAFTAs). You also have to give Ana de Armas some props for snagging a nomination out of whatever the hellwas supposed to be.Today I'll say. Tomorrow...?Whoever's looking to anoint the next Glenn Close in Michelle Williams (this is her 5th Oscar nomination with no wins).Brendan Fraser -Austin Butler -Colin Farrell -Bill Nighy -Paul Mescal -Speaking broadly, you can include Fraser, Butler, and (maybe) Farrell in the conversation. The question really comes down to which Academy trope triumphs: the actor playing a disabled person or the actor imitating a historical figure.It's hard to envision a scenario wheredoesn't get the statuette.Paul Mescal, who is under no pressure to win and gets to hit all the parties.Martin McDonagh -Todd Field -Ruben Östlund -Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert -Steven Spielberg -I don't know if she would've won, but Sarah Polley deserved to be in the conversation, at least.Again,is the presumptive favorite, but it's hard not to admire how masterful Todd Field was in balancing precise rigidity with wild abandon. And one shouldn't downplay Spielberg's appeal to the old guard Academy voter.But who are we kidding? It'sall the way.All of us, if they include the butt plug battle sequence in's highlight reel.What am I, a critic? Oh right. You could make a case for just about any of the ten nominees (evenhas the benefit of being better than the original). There are clear favorites, but while aorwin would be a bit of a shock, it wouldn't be alevel farce.But it's going to be the surprisingly uplifting, literally multidimensional, action dramedy that takes it in the end (no pun intended). Give it up forEven if he wasn't nominated for an individual award, it's cool to see — after 650 film and TV credits — James Hong getting so much attention this awards season.Oh, and don't forget these ..."My Year of Dicks""Le Pupille""The Elephant Whisperers"