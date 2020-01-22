Theatre Under the Stars Announces its 2020/21 Season

The secret is out. Simone Gundy will star in Sister Act at Theatre Under the Stars.

Theatre Under the Stars announced its 2020/21 season this morning.. If this were a baseball team we'd call it a lineup with a heavy reliance on tried and true veterans (Rock of Ages, Little Mermaid, South Pacific, Sister Act), a revitalized older player (1776) and a sixth player to be named later to the roster.

In its press release announcement, TUTS repeatedly drew attention to the fact that it's shows are produced in Houston as opposed to the national tours that Broadway at the Hobby does and that TUTS used to do some of the time.

The season starts in September with 1776, a reimagining of the TonyAward ® -winning musical 1776 which is itself a retelling of the compromises that John Adams was willing to make — or not — to get the Declaration of Independence signed.

Whether you've seen the movie version or not, Rock of Ages offers '80s hits, big hair and what TUTS hopes will be a fun night out for everyone. Family-friendly Disney's The Little Mermaid will once again tell the love story of Ariel the mermaid and feature the songs "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Pulitizer Prize and multiple Tony Award winner South Pacific strikes a timely note with its story about the crippling limits imposed by prejudice against people from other countries. It's set in World War II, but ya know ...

Sister Act is another fun show with great songs and choreography as faux nun Deloris Van Cartier (described as a disco diva by TUTS) is on the run from the mob.

From TUTS:

1776

September 8 - 20 • The Hobby Center

Book by Peter Stone

Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Rock of Ages

October 20 - November 1 • The Hobby Center

Book by Chris D’Arienzo

Arrangements and Orchestrations by Ethan Popp

Directed & Choreographed by Jessica Hartman

Disney's The Little Mermaid

December 6 - 24 • The Hobby Center

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater and Howard Ashman

Book by Doug Wright

Directed by Dan Knechtges

South Pacific

February. 9 - 21, 2021 • The Hobby Center

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan



Sister Act

April 6 - 18, 2021 • The Hobby Center

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner

Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane

Directed & Choreographed by Dan Knechtges

For more information, visit tuts.com.