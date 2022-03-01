Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Breaking News

A Surprise Concert With Eli Young Band at RodeoHouston's Hideout

March 1, 2022 11:00AM

A chance to see a main stage group in more intimate surroundings at RodeoHouston.
A chance to see a main stage group in more intimate surroundings at RodeoHouston. Screenshot


Thursday night's rodeo and concert goers and guests at the carnival might want to make another stop before heading home that day.

The Eli Young Band which has played the main stage at RodeoHouston three times, will perform in a surprise concert at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo's The Hideout this Thursday starting at 10:15 p.m. Themulti-platinum artists are known for the hits  “Crazy Girl,” "Drunk Last Night” and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart”

DJ Disko Cowboy will open for the band at 8 p.m. Entrance is free for anyone who has already bought a ticket to NRG Park.

Jim Beam® made the announcement today, noting that this was a return for the band to the stage they first played on in 2007.

For more information, visit rodeohouston.com/visit-the-rodeo/music-concerts/the-hideout
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 32-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation