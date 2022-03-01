A Surprise Concert With Eli Young Band at RodeoHouston's Hideout

Thursday night's rodeo and concert goers and guests at the carnival might want to make another stop before heading home that day.
The Eli Young Band which has played the main stage at RodeoHouston three times, will perform in a surprise concert at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo's The Hideout this Thursday starting at 10:15 p.m. Themulti-platinum artists are known for the hits “Crazy Girl,” "Drunk Last Night” and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart”
DJ Disko Cowboy will open for the band at 8 p.m. Entrance is free for anyone who has already bought a ticket to NRG Park.
Jim Beam® made the announcement today, noting that this was a return for the band to the stage they first played on in 2007.
For more information, visit rodeohouston.com/visit-the-rodeo/music-concerts/the-hideout
.