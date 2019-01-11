Best Of Houston® 2019: Best Dance Club

Best Dance Club: Clé Houston
Upon admittance onto the long, carpeted walkway, with a cluster of waiting people left far behind, is when the excitement for the Clé experience begins to build. With only a handful of proper clubs in Houston, Clé facilitates the party with all the necessary accoutrements. The dance floor is spacious and comes to a head at the pronounced, lofty DJ booth — very much the focal point both inside and outside. Bars located on either side of the space make it not too hard to order drinks, while tell-tale sparklers spread the Dom to VIP tables. It's not uncommon to spot celebrities and sports stars getting down right next to ya. Daytime activities around the pool are just as rowdy and well-planned. Diplo, Afrojack, Duke Dumont — the best place to catch them in Houston is here.
2301 Main, Houston
713-955-2302
clehouston.com
Readers' Choice: Barbarella
2404 San Jacinto, Houston
281-501-2561
facebook.com/BarbarellaHTX
