Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2021

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Happy Hour

September 13, 2021 4:00AM

Frozen Red Bull vodkas and white wine sangrias are some of Revelry on Richmond's happy hour classics.
Frozen Red Bull vodkas and white wine sangrias are some of Revelry on Richmond's happy hour classics. Photo by Schaefer Edwards
click to enlarge Frozen Red Bull vodkas and white wine sangrias are some of Revelry on Richmond's happy hour classics. - PHOTO BY SCHAEFER EDWARDS
Frozen Red Bull vodkas and white wine sangrias are some of Revelry on Richmond's happy hour classics.
Photo by Schaefer Edwards
Best Happy Hour: Revelry on Richmond

Revelry on Richmond’s happy hour is a great deal Monday through Thursday, when from 3 p.m to 7 p.m. you can get well cocktails, sangria, frozen margaritas, the bar’s signature frozen Red Bull vodkas and any pint of Texas beer for just $5 a drink. But it’s on Fridays when the popular neighborhood sports bar’s specials truly shine, as they’re available for an extra two hours — that’s right, a happy hour that lasts all the way until 9 p.m., the perfect way to kick-start your weekend festivities. Revelry’s happy hour menu also comes with some delicious discounted appetizers: For just $6, you can get tasty snacks like their always solid chips and queso, parmesan truffle fries and “Reveled” eggs, the bar’s take on the southern classic that adds a sprinkling of flash-fried short rib and housemade bourbon bacon-onion jam to the mix.

1613 Richmond
832-538-0724
revelryonrichmond.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation