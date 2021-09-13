Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Happy Hour

click to enlarge Frozen Red Bull vodkas and white wine sangrias are some of Revelry on Richmond's happy hour classics. Photo by Schaefer Edwards

Revelry on Richmond’s happy hour is a great deal Monday through Thursday, when from 3 p.m to 7 p.m. you can get well cocktails, sangria, frozen margaritas, the bar’s signature frozen Red Bull vodkas and any pint of Texas beer for just $5 a drink. But it’s on Fridays when the popular neighborhood sports bar’s specials truly shine, as they’re available for an extra two hours — that’s right, a happy hour that lasts all the way until 9 p.m., the perfect way to kick-start your weekend festivities. Revelry’s happy hour menu also comes with some delicious discounted appetizers: For just $6, you can get tasty snacks like their always solid chips and queso, parmesan truffle fries and “Reveled” eggs, the bar’s take on the southern classic that adds a sprinkling of flash-fried short rib and housemade bourbon bacon-onion jam to the mix.