Best of Houston® 2022 - Bar: Downtown

Best Bar - Downtown: Saint Arnold



There is nothing more refreshing than cracking open a cold one and taking a sip of nectar from the gods. When that soothing, cold stuff happens to come from our own backyard, there's a certain happiness that comes from it as well. And when that factory producing the Jesus Juice happens to be a Houston institution, we take pride in it. And that is what has made Saint Arnold this year's pick for best bar in the downtown area.



Located just next to I-10, the towering Saint Arnold building looks over what is happening every day in Houston's busiest business district and all the people who traffic throughout its zip code. Always watching. Always knowing. Saint Arnold sees everything and still keeps his mouth shut while the rest of us imbibe our sins away. But, Lord, what fun it is.



The brewery's craft beers fill our grocery stores and local restaurants, but if you want to go directly to the source, the owners make it incredibly easy. They host daily tours to see exactly just how the magic happens, and when the smell of hops works up an appetite, the bar area serves a mouth-watering array of food and frothy glasses of the finished product so that everyone can enjoy the fruits of employees' labor.



It's a guilty pleasure that we can't deny. The outside seating area is also one of the best areas to take a load off after a hard days work in the '002. Parking is ample, seating is easily available, and the servers always have the cure for what ails you.



Saint Arnold is a Houston treasure that we are lucky to have, so lift a glass to the best downtown bar.