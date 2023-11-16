Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Bar - Downtown

Your favorite local watering hole can either be a-like treasure which is fervently protected by a cadre of IYKYK regulars or something built for the corporate masses. Rabbit’s Got the Gun is the rare sort of bar that lives in both worlds. The slightly north of downtown establishment is truly a neighborhood bar and it draws a hip blend of area Millennials and Zs as intended. The bar’s operators are from the area and they bring that insight to the space, which includes a bar proper and two patio areas. There’s a lively one right out front where taco trucks park and music plays and people mill about and a more intimate corner patio replete with funky lighting and sexy shadows. The whole place features eye-popping, conversation-starting art, including a wall mural of the bar’s spirit animal.The bar feels like it was created for more than the locals because it boasts the trappings of every big brand cocktail bar – premium spirits, housemade syrups, fresh-squeezed juices, all combined into cocktails that'll pique your curiosity. And, a busy slate of interesting calendar events – Chicano Boulevard funky soul DJ sets, a karaoke tribute to new Houstonian Drake, a gathering dubbed “Girls, Gays & Theys” to name but a few. No matter what's happening, a fun, friendly vibe threads it all together. So, even if you’re driving across town to get there, you’ll feel welcomed at Rabbit’s Got the Gun, thanks to the hard-at-work staff and the friendly locals who welcome everyone to be in their IYKYK circle.346-335-8367