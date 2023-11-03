Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Bar - Midtown

free

The search is over. The best bar in Midtown this year is none other than Wooster's Garden. As the sign implies, you can sit in mind-numbing traffic, or you can make the easier decision to gather around Wooster's for happy hour and enjoy one of their many hand-crafted cocktails while rush hour dies down.But Wooster's is so much more than just a happy hour place. It's a seven-days-a-week choice for a night cap, day cap and in-between cap.With 30-plus beers, ciders and ales on tap, along with the oh-so plentiful choices of boozy blessings, there's literally anything to cure what ails you. The food is also delectable and finger-licking good. (Pro tip: the fries never disappoint.)The true beauty of the watering hole is that it is connected with a true outdoor experience. Whether sitting outside on it's porch swing-gilded patio or inside it's window-laden gathering space, each spot is flooded with natural light and tons of fresh air. Adding to the bar's magnificence is the people watching and the incredibly friendly bartenders.Every trip to Wooster's is worth its weight in gold considering the pleasurable company, the delectable beverages and the laid back vibes.: Wooster's Garden has it's ownparking lot — a rarity in the Midtown area.713-520-0015