Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Bar - Midtown

November 3, 2023 4:00AM

Looking for a great bar in Midtown? Don't miss Wooster's Garden.
Looking for a great bar in Midtown? Don't miss Wooster's Garden. Photo by David Rozycki
Best Bar - Midtown: Wooster's Garden

The search is over. The best bar in Midtown this year is none other than Wooster's Garden. As the sign implies, you can sit in mind-numbing traffic, or you can make the easier decision to gather around Wooster's for happy hour and enjoy one of their many hand-crafted cocktails while rush hour dies down.

But Wooster's is so much more than just a happy hour place. It's a seven-days-a-week choice for a night cap, day cap and in-between cap.

With 30-plus beers, ciders and ales on tap, along with the oh-so plentiful choices of boozy blessings, there's literally anything to cure what ails you. The food is also delectable and finger-licking good. (Pro tip: the fries never disappoint.)

The true beauty of the watering hole is that it is connected with a true outdoor experience. Whether sitting outside on it's porch swing-gilded patio or inside it's window-laden gathering space, each spot is flooded with natural light and tons of fresh air. Adding to the bar's magnificence is the people watching and the incredibly friendly bartenders.

Every trip to Wooster's is worth its weight in gold considering the pleasurable company, the delectable beverages and the laid back vibes.

Bonus: Wooster's Garden has it's own free parking lot — a rarity in the Midtown area.

3315 Milam
713-520-0015
woostersgarden.com
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation