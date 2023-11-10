Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Best of Houston® 2023

Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Bar - River Oaks

November 10, 2023 4:00AM

Marfreless chooses whispers and tells over whistles and bells
Marfreless chooses whispers and tells over whistles and bells Photo by Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Best Bar - River Oaks: Marfreless

Some bars need loud sound systems or flashing lights to make their mark but Marfreless, the iconic River Oaks cocktail bar, doesn’t even need a sign. Because the speakeasy has been around for decades, those in the know simply head for the blue door and all the shadowy, hushed fun beyond it. And the fun beyond that door can prove rather interesting, depending upon the particular appetites of the patrons.

Start with the drinks, the obvious reasons to saunter into any bar, and they’re strong but well-mixed and served from a long downstairs bar in an elegant lounge area. This is the space built for quiet conversation, your run of the mill, sloughing off the workday chat, let’s say. But Marfreless gained its reputation by what happens up the staircase. A “Couples Only” sign taped to a wall at the bottom of the stairs isn’t just a rule, it’s a sexy invitation to a world of cozy possibility. We’ll leave a little to the imagination, readers, but words like “make-out bar,” “touchy feely” and “upside-down pineapples” have long been attached to the establishment and it’s fun to walk hand-in-hand (or, hand-in-hand-in-hand-in-hand, if you’re into it) up those stairs to listen for - or create - a little fun, consensual naughtiness.

2600 Peden
281-630-6248
www.facebook.com/marfreless
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 34-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation