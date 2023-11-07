Best Of Houston® 2023: Best Bar Montrose

[
Best Bar Montrose: Anvil
First opened in 2009, Houston’s O.G. cocktail bar is aging like a fine wine…or a fine spirit, rather. Over the years, Bobby Heugel and co. have managed to tip-toe the line between keeping things utterly classic and fresh feeling. That’s thanks to a smart, eager staff (and training program) and combo of staple and seasonally re-imagined drinks. Sip perfect gimlets and sidecars, go for one-off beverages made special by things like honeysuckle and sherried cream, and visit Refuge
— Anvil's sibling establishment that's part high-end cocktailery and part coffeehouse — for the city’s finest martini, dreamed up by Heugel himself.
1424 Westheimer
anvilhouston.com